The Bend Park & Recreation District is adding staff to its park stewardship team to educate and inform park and trail users about social distancing requirements and the temporary closures of some features due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The stewards will visit parks and trails to inform users about the new rules and encourage them to comply with restrictions, according to the park district.
They also will coordinate with law enforcement and report people who do not follow the new rules.
Park stewards will be on duty from early morning to early evening seven days per week.
Signs and other markings are being used to inform park and trail users of the closures and restrictions. But some of the signs and barriers are being vandalized and removed in some areas, according to the district.
