Bend Marathon canceled

Bend Marathon races
canceled for 2020
The Bend Marathon and Half announced late Tuesday on its website that the event, scheduled for April 19, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It has become clear that due to the COVID-19 developments and updated CDC guidelines, it is in the best interest of our running community to cancel the upcoming Bend Marathon,” noted the website.
Organizers of what was to be the sixth annual event had been working on creative ways to hold the races, which were to include a marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer and 5K runs through the streets of Bend. They were hoping to use rolling starts to adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“The new guidelines will not even allow this level of distancing with an event of our size, and we do not want to compromise the health of our participants, volunteers, vendors and others who help make this event possible,” the website noted.
Last year, more than 2,400 runners and walkers participated in the Bend Marathon and Half.
Registered runners can participate in a virtual race, allowing runners to choose their own starting line, whether it is a treadmill, street or trail. They then run the race distance and upload their finishing time to race organizers.
Other options are to defer to the 2021 event and get a 50% credit, or receive a refund of 25%, according to bend-marathon.com.
— Bulletin staff report
