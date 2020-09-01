Bend-La Pine Schools will host online town halls for families this Wednesday and Thursday, to explain how distance learning will work this fall.
The town halls will be divided both by grade level and language. Town halls in Spanish will be held Wednesday evening, with elementary-focused discussion at 6 p.m. and middle/high school discussion at 7:30 p.m. Town halls in English will be held on Thursday, at the same times.
Local teachers and district staff will discuss schedules and expectations for distance learning for Bend, La Pine and Sunriver students, to give families an idea of what school will look like at home this fall, according to a school district press release.
The videos for the virtual town halls will be found on Bend-La Pine's Facebook or Vimeo pages, as well as the school district website.
