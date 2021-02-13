At Silver Rail Elementary School, a specialist, nonclassroom teacher like Emily Gibson monitor unmasked students during lunch while teachers take a break.
Gibson and other school staff stand in a common space shared by three classrooms. From there, they’re able to oversee three classes of students in their classrooms at once, from a distance, she said.
Gibson has some nerves about being around unmasked children, but it’s as safe as it can be while the weather is frigid, she said.
“It’s still very anxiety-producing, trying to ensure that everybody is safe in this situation, but we’re in the best-case scenario,” she said.
Since elementary students in Bend-La Pine Schools returned to in-person learning on Jan. 25, local school staffers and administrators have used a multitude of methods to keep students and educators safe during lunch.
At some schools, like Silver Rail, staffers watch from common areas. In others, teachers stay in the classroom, near an open window. And some teachers even take their class outdoors to eat.
The school district’s 19 elementary schools all have different strategies, due to their wildly different buildings, said Paul Dean — Bend-La Pine’s safe healthy schools coordinator, who oversees COVID-19 safety for the district.
“Because of the complexities of all our schools, we didn’t want to lock everybody into ‘you must do,’” he said. “We wanted to have some variety to accommodate the needs of each building.”
It’s a different story for the other noneducational part of the school day, recess. School playgrounds all have zoned off areas, so classes can stay separate from each other, Dean said. Supervisors keep an eye on students, pulling kids apart who are very close for a prolonged amount of time, or ensuring they keep their face masks on.
But recess may not be the only time students leave the building.
Some elementary teachers have opted to move their classes outdoors for lunch, as COVID-19 transmission is weaker in the open air, Dean said. Certain school buildings with roof overhangs provide a covered outdoor space for eating even when there’s snow on the field, he said.
Dean didn’t know how many teachers’ students eat lunch outside. He also emphasized the choice is entirely up to the educator, regardless of weather.
“They’re able to look outside and make judgment calls themselves,” Dean said. “They’re really good at that, and they always have the kids’ interest at heart.”
At Tuesday night’s Bend-La Pine School Board meeting, board member Julie Craig said she wanted the school district to more heavily encourage, or require, classes to eat lunch outside. She noted that students already go outside for recess and physical education.
“It just seems like a no-brainer,” Craig said Tuesday. “They’re already outside multiple times a day in the cold ... they’d probably be OK if they spend 15 minutes outside eating their food.”
Superintendent Lora Nordquist told the school board Tuesday that the district is encouraging outside lunch, but it isn’t a requirement.
For classes that eat lunch inside the classroom, students are kept at their desks — which were already spaced 6 feet apart — after taking off their masks, Dean said.
Granted, that 6-foot barrier can sometimes be broken if a child makes a mess with his or her food — but teachers have contingency plans for that, he said.
“If someone spills their milk and starts to cry, a teacher might need to get within 6 feet to help them,” Dean said. “So students stop eating and put their masks on, the teacher helps with the student who’s upset, steps back to the safe part of the classroom, says ‘masks off,’ and the eating continues.’”
To improve ventilation, many teachers also open their windows or doors and stand nearby, he said.
For students who didn’t bring sack lunches, school administrators wheel around a cart of school-provided meals, delivering them classroom by classroom, according to school district spokesperson Alandra Johnson.
There are some elementary schools that still use the cafeteria for lunch, although it looks much different than in years past, Dean and Johnson said.
Students still go through a line to pick up school meals, but supervising staff ensure students stand 6 feet apart while waiting, Johnson said.
After grabbing their food, kids go back to their 20-student classroom, placed on opposite ends of the cafeteria. Within those groups, students sit at marked spaces at the tables, 6 feet apart, while eating. No more than 50 students total can be in the cafeteria, so not every student in these schools eats there, Dean said.
However, this strategy is usually only used in school with staffing limits, Dean said. While teachers take their breaks, fewer support staffers are needed to observe a large space of students, rather than putting one in each classroom.
But also, some teachers prefer the cafeteria, he said.
“There’s some influence of teachers, who were saying, ‘It feels to us that being in the cafeteria, with high ceilings, more doors, added ventilation, with students spread more apart — that feels safer to us than being in a classroom,’” Dean said.
At some schools, teachers don’t supervise the students — support staff do. But even in some of those schools, like North Star Elementary, teachers eat lunch in nearby common spaces and keep an eye on their classes.
Kindergarteners aren’t always the best at following social-distancing rules, but they are getting better, said North Star kindergarten teacher Kate Tibbitts.
“I think it’s a challenging grade for this, and there are definitely risks,” she said, “but in general ... they’re getting better.”
