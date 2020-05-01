Bend-La Pine Schools will honor its 1,444 graduating high school seniors this May and June through five graduation-themed billboards — one for each high school.
The billboards, each of which will be located as close as possible to the school it represents, will have individual photographs of graduating Bend-La Pine seniors, according to a press release from the school district.
Contractors will begin work on the billboards Monday morning, the release stated.
Here are the locations of all five schools’ billboards, according to the school district. The graduation billboards will remain up until June.
- Bend High School: intersection of NE Ninth Street and Wilson Avenue
- Bend Tech Academy
- at Marshall High School:
- SE Third Street at the underpass
- La Pine High School: U.S. Highway 97 at Moonlight (in May only) and the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Wickiup Junction (in June only)
- Mountain View High School: intersection of U.S. 20 and Purcell Boulevard (May and June)
- Summit High School: Butler Market Road at the railroad crossing (May and June)
Bend-La Pine will also be broadcasting pre-recorded graduation ceremonies on television and its Facebook page in June.
— Bulletin staff report
