Bend-La Pine Schools' free grab-and-go meals — which started this spring to keep kids fed during COVID-19 school closures — will continue through the summer, the school district announced Monday.
Meals will be available for all kids from birth to age 18 from 10:30 a.m. to noon, with both breakfast and lunch available, according to a Bend-La Pine press release. Adults can buy a meal for $4.
Eight of the nine meal sites used this spring will remain, with the only change for residents of southeast Bend: starting Monday, meals will be distributed at Silver Rail Elementary School, not R.E. Jewell Elementary, according to the press release. Distribution locations are:
• Bear Creek Elementary School
• Elk Meadow Elementary School
• Ensworth Elementary School
• La Pine High School
• Mountain View High School
• Pilot Butte Middle School
• Silver Rail Elementary School
• Three Rivers School
• Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School
Bend-La Pine has served about 7,500 free meals each day since the grab-and-go program began in mid-March, for a total of 283,000 meals this spring, the press release stated.
