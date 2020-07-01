Elementary students in Bend, Sunriver and La Pine will likely attend in-person classes this fall, while middle and high school students in Bend-La Pine Schools will probably split their time between remote learning and time in the classroom as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Lora Nordquist, interim superintendent for Bend-La Pine, announced these plans in an email letter to families Wednesday afternoon. She emphasized, both in the letter and in a phone interview, that these plans were not set in stone.
“If COVID-19 doesn’t calm down, we might shut down again," Nordquist said in an interview. "Everything’s tentative. This is our best thinking to date.”
There are different learning plans for different grades in Bend-La Pine for a few reasons, Nordquist wrote. First, state requirements for reopening schools in the fall, particularly those regarding social distancing, would be difficult to implement in the district's middle and high schools for capacity reasons, she wrote.
Furthermore, in-person instruction is particularly important for younger students, Nordquist said.
"We believe that our youngest students learn best in three dimensions … with ongoing adult support as they learn not only academic subjects, but basic social-emotional skills that are best learned in person," she wrote.
Elementary schools also serve as a major source of child care for Central Oregon families and even some school staffers. The school district didn't want to take that away, Nordquist said.
“If teachers are working every day, and they only have child care for their kids every other day, that’s intensely problematic," she told The Bulletin.
In the tentative plan, all students in the district, regardless of grade, will also have the option to not return to campus and learn online, Nordquist wrote.
The hybrid, part-online and part-classroom learning for middle and high school students will be different than the remote, mostly-online learning students saw this spring, Nordquist promised.
There was little detail on how hybrid schooling will look, but Nordquist said schools will have to get creative. The most likely option will have groups of students switch from classroom to online-learning every other day, but that isn't a guarantee, she said.
"We hope that you will join us as we collectively think outside the box and embrace a level of change to our education system that continues to be unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetimes," Nordquist wrote.
Bus transportation and school meals will still be available in the fall, Nordquist wrote. As dictated by state mandate, a large majority of school staff will wear masks, but students will not be required to do so — although it will be heavily encouraged for middle and high schoolers, she wrote.
Families who want to share their feelings about Bend-La Pine's fall reopening plan can fill out an online survey on the school district's website. Nordquist encouraged people to submit their inquiries.
"As we see what people’s questions and concerns are, we can try to address those on our website, and provide the most comprehensive questions we have," she said.
The district will provide more updates on what the fall will look like on Aug. 1 and 15, Nordquist wrote.
