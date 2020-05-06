Although Bend-La Pine Schools' graduating seniors won't get the traditional graduation ceremony at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school district is offering them a scaled-down, individual stage walk.
At all five Bend-La Pine high schools — Bend, Summit, Mountain View, La Pine and Bend Tech Academy at Marshall — seniors can pick up their graduation caps, gowns, honors cords and diplomas in early June — and then have the option to wear their graduation robes and walk alone across their school's stage, according to a letter sent to families by Bend-La Pine Superintendent Shay Mikalson.
No more than six family members can accompany the student to take photos, the letter stated.
The school district is also asking everyone who picks up diplomas and takes photos to wear masks, keep a distance of six feet from everyone around them, and to keep older adults and others who are vulnerable at home, Mikalson wrote.
The family of each senior will be emailed a specific time to pick up graduation gear and take a photo if desired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.