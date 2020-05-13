Bend-La Pine Schools' plans to hire more than 125 new staff members will have to wait. The school district has set a hiring freeze for both new and vacant positions for the 2020-21 school year until its leaders have more information on the COVID-19 pandemic's local economic toll.
The hiring freeze applies to any staff who would begin work at the start of the fiscal year in July, and includes filling vacancies as well as new positions, Superintendent Shay Mikalson said in an email.
On May 20, the state will release its quarterly economic forecast, and Bend-La Pine Schools will have a clearer picture of where it stands financially, Mikalson wrote.
"Once we have a better idea what our state revenue will look like next year, we can create a financial plan that will guide any hiring," Mikalson wrote.
The district originally planned to hire many more staff members this summer with funds from the new Student Success Act business tax. It is still unknown what effects the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Student Success Act, and how much revenue it will generate. The act was funded by a corporate activity tax for which revenues are expected to plummet.
Mikalson and Brad Henry, Bend-La Pine's chief financial officer, discussed the planned hiring freeze along with other school district budget considerations at a remotely held Bend-La Pine Budget Committee meeting Tuesday night. The budget committee is made up of the seven-member school board, along with seven nonelected members who were appointed by the school board.
Bend-La Pine is expecting the statewide income tax collection to potentially fall by $2 million to $3 million due to COVID-19, Mikalson said at the Tuesday meeting. The school district will know more about its coronavirus-impacted state funding after a legislative special session, likely to occur in late June, he said.
