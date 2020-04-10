Bend-La Pine Schools is expanding its to-go meal service to two additional sites, and to include more meals, while schools stay closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Along with eight other school meal pickup sites throughout Bend and La Pine, meals will now also be served at Three Rivers School and Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School — the first pickup sites in Sunriver and northwest Bend, respectively — starting Monday, according to a school district press release.
Visitors can now pick up dinner items, along with breakfast and lunch, between 10:30 a.m. and noon, the press release stated. Free meals are available for any child from birth to age 18. Adults can purchase meals for $4.
Bend-La Pine Schools, Oregon's fifth-largest school district, is serving about 1,600 breakfasts and 1,600 lunches each day during the pandemic, according to the press release.
Pick-up sites are:
• Amity Creek Magnet at Thompson School
• Bend High School
• Elk Meadow Elementary School
• Ensworth Elementary School
• La Pine High School
• Mountain View High School
• Pilot Butte Middle School
• R.E. Jewell Elementary School
• Three Rivers School
• Westside Village Magnet at Kingston School
