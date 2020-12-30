Officials in Bend-La Pine and Redmond school districts each plan to have students back in classrooms by Feb. 15. But even though the governor has given local entities complete control for the first time in the pandemic, neither district has a specific return date.
Two days before Christmas, Gov. Kate Brown abruptly announced that after months of the state determining when Oregon schools could reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic, she was handing the reins to local schools.
This means starting New Year's Day 2021, school districts — in consultation with their local health authorities, employee unions and school boards — will have the final say on when their students return to classrooms. Students in both districts resume distance learning after the holiday break on Monday.
Bend-La Pine and Redmond — Oregon's largest school districts east of the Cascades — have kept students in distance learning at home since March 13, at the dawn of the pandemic. Now, they're forming plans to bring these students back in a part-time, hybrid fashion.
In a written statement, the Bend-La Pine School Board said the district will release a detailed return plan by the end of next week. The board members expect to have all students learning in-person, at least two days a week, by Feb. 15, they wrote.
"We are glad to see school reopening being prioritized, and our board and staff are committed to reopening school buildings for our more than 20,000 students and staff as soon as we safely can," the school board members wrote.
Lora Nordquist, Bend-La Pine's superintendent, and Sarah Barclay, president of the Bend Education Association teachers' union, were both unavailable for comment Wednesday.
Redmond school administrators have also been meeting this week to decide on a reopening timeline, said Superintendent Charan Cline. He believes the approximately 7,500 Redmond students will be back in classrooms before Feb. 15.
The district already has a general idea of what in-person school would look like, due to creating plans for hybrid learning in the fall, Cline said. Initially, every student will have a hybrid schedule, but elementary students will return sooner to five-day in-person learning.
"We’ve been building plans for six months on how to run hybrid schedules," Cline told The Bulletin on Wednesday. "It’s simply a matter of figuring the timing out, getting things ready.”
Cline said he was excited to have Redmond students resume in-person learning, but he wants to make sure the district is doing it right.
"We’re thrilled at the opportunity to bring kids back on site," he said. "We want to do it safely, and we want to make sure both students and staff are safe."
Another roadblock for Redmond schools' reopening is creating an on-site testing system with Deschutes County Public Health officials, Cline said. He hasn't heard back from the agency about how that would work, or how school staff would be trained, he said.
Deschutes County Public Health has worked with school districts throughout the pandemic, but staff do not give recommendations on whether or not schools should operate in-person, according to Morgan Emerson, a spokesperson from the agency.
Next week, Redmond administrators and Redmond Education Association leaders will meet to discuss reopening plans, according to Barry Branaugh — a board member of the Redmond teachers' union and a social studies teacher at Ridgeview High School.
Redmond's teachers have mixed feelings about returning to the classroom, just as they did earlier in the fall, he said.
"We have some that are eager to get back, some very (nervous) to get back," Branaugh said. "Our focus is, we do it safely.”
