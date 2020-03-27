Bend City Manager Eric King issued a strong advisory to discourage recreational or vacation travel to Bend during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many would-be travelers already canceled plans for this spring break period, according to the city. The order discourages all stays in Bend hotels, motels, inns, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, short-term rentals and all other temporary lodging options, unless they are needed for health reasons.
Owners and operators of lodging facilities should not book any new reservations for tourists, and should only book reservations needed for health, safety, or employment or other permitted essential travel.
The order is meant to support Gov. Kate Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” campaign, which orders Oregonians to minimize non-essential travel to reduce exposure to and spread of COVID-19.
“Our primary focus is to restrict the spread of COVID-19 and to maintain the health of the community,” King said in a press release. “Travel between different communities can spread COVID-19, posing a risk to travelers and the communities they visit. We are proud of our tourism industry and want to share our amazing city with visitors, but this current state of emergency demands unprecedented measures to protect everyone. We need to pause."
This order does not apply to reservations for stays longer than 30 days or residential stays of any length for people without permanent homes who are staying at a lodging facility through a voucher or other program.
The order remains in effect until April 28 unless King chooses to extend it. The city could consider other measures prohibiting non-essential travel within the City, including penalties for violation, if people don't stop coming to Bend.
Several Oregon tourist communities, especially on the coast, have issued bans on tourists in an effort to protect residents from the spreading virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.