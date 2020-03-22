Like many in Oregon, Central Oregon Veterans Outreach is worried about having enough toilet paper.
“On a good day, we go through a lot of that,” said Kathy Skidmore, executive officer of the organization, which helps support the homeless population in the region.
That’s because the organization last week started serving double the number of people that usually pick up free food and supplies.
Skidmore and JW Terry, the executive director of the outreach organization, said they believe the rise reflects the cascading effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Between an increase in layoffs statewide and more people buying groceries in bulk to prepare for living in isolation, items are harder to find, and more people are going without paychecks.
“We’re going to see more of these people who were living on the edge and have lost their jobs,” Terry said.
But the highly contagious pandemic also means homeless shelters must limit the number of people they can take in.
With public health officials saying people should remain six feet apart to avoid infecting others, shelters are having to get more creative to serve as many people as possible without encouraging the spread of disease.
That so far has resulted in some shelters not accepting new people, putting guests into hotels, canceling access to shower services and handing out camping supplies in lieu of a room for the night in order to keep their numbers down.
The situation has temporarily halted the city of Bend’s effort to remove camps of people from Juniper Ridge — an undeveloped piece of city land in north east Bend. The construction of a major sewer line there, which is what initially prompted the removal notices a month ago, has been delayed due to the coronavirus.
“It’s just (about) being sensitive to the whole thing,” said Jaime Gomez-Beltran, the property manager of the city.
At the Bethlehem Inn, shelter guests are being limited to about four people per room, said Gwenn Wysling, the shelter’s executive director. Wysling is keeping the shelter population down through attrition, meaning no one currently there is getting kicked out, but no one new is being let in.
Other responses to the coronavirus include installing more handwashing stations and removing some tables and chairs from the dining room to keep everyone from dining at the same time in close quarters. Luckily, with the introduction of sunny, spring-like weather, more people can at outside, Wysling said.
“Everyday is about staff looking at creative ways our staff can meet those ever changing guidelines,” Wysling said, referring to standards set by public health officials.
To keep as many people out of close quarters as possible, Shepherd’s House Ministries, another shelter, has shifted its operations outdoors, electing to serve breakfast, lunch and dinner in the parking lot under tents. On Friday afternoon, anyone who wanted to was welcome to take an array of snacks, sandwiches and pastries donated by local businesses.
“In times like these, our services increase,” said Ryan Olufson, communications and volunteer coordinator for Shepherd’s House. “We’re trying to make sure we’re providing our services to some of our most vulnerable in our community.”
Some services, like being able to shower, have been suspended for public health reasons. But for now, Shepherd’s House is able to keep some distance among its current guests. If guidelines change to require more space between people, the situation could get more challenging, Olufson said.
“We don’t want to turn away anybody,” he said. “We’re here to help folks on the streets.”
As homeless service providers prepare for an anticipated influx of people, the Bend Warming Shelter, which operates out of the Deschutes County public safety campus, has acted as a sort of stop gap.
Last week, NeighborImpact, the organization that runs the warming shelter, extended operations on a day-by-day basis, thanks to $150,000 from the state. The shelter was scheduled to close last Monday.
But still, challenges remain, said Molly Heiss, director for housing stabilization for NeighborImpact.
In order to maintain proper social distancing between residents, the warming shelter now offers tents and camping supplies to relatively healthy and able-bodied people looking for shelter, and encourages them to find places to camp while not trespassing.
By taking the equipment, they agree that their shelter is that tent for the season in attempt to reduce the chance of the virus spreading in the building.
And for those who are particularly vulnerable to the virus — the elderly or people with physical conditions or disabilities — NeighborImpact is purchasing motel rooms. So far, 13 homeless men and women have been checked in.
“They would have utilized coffee houses, fast food restaurants, the library to be indoors throughout the day,” Heiss said. “And all those places are closed during the day now.”
Putting people in motels at least gives people a place to go, and prevents them from wandering town all day, she said.
“It’s not a great solution, but it’s what we’ve come up with,” Heiss said.
And, they are short on staff. A handful of staff members have gone home for the season, either because they are in a vulnerable age range for the virus, or had other opportunities because the job was meant to be seasonal.
While these solutions are working for now, Heiss worries that as demand rises from other shelters reaching capacity or closing, balancing the need to keep people warm and not risking their personal health will get more difficult.
This time of year, it would be expected that numbers would go down because the weather gets nicer, she said. But on Thursday, the number of people seeking shelter jumped from 18 to 35.
“It’s a necessary release to the system, but I’m worried we’ll have to start turning people away or triaging, which never feels good when people are coming in to seek help,” Heiss said.
Back at Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, Terry and Skidmore are concerned about getting enough food to keep up with demand, especially as grocery store shelves become empty more often as other stockpile.
They feel things are going to get worse before they get better.
“We haven’t felt the full impact yet,” Terry said.
