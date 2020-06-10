Bend has a low prevalence of COVID-19, according to researchers who randomly tested about 600 residents in late May.
Based upon the sampling, 1 person for every 1,000 has the virus, concluded co-principal investigator Jeff Bethel, who also is an associate professor of epidemiology at Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences.
What this indicates to researchers is that Bend has adhered to physical distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, said Bethel. None of those who were sampled tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.
"We went there with an open mind to see what the prevalence was in Bend," he said. "The results show (the virus) is in the community, but the low prevalence shows that Bend residents are following public health messaging."
Teams fanned out to 30 neighborhoods, sampling 615 people in 342 households May 30 to 31. The sampling was done just 15 days after the governor opened up the economy in Phase 1, which required a low level of positive cases in order for businesses, bars and restaurants to open at a limited capacity.
The teams were part of an effort with OSU-Cascades and OSU faculty researchers in Corvallis, and Deschutes County Health Services who have launched a study called Team-based Rapid Assessment of Community-Level Coronavirus Epidemics, or TRACE-COVID-19.
One of those team members was Risa Christie, a 19-year-old OSU-Cascades biology student. Christie said it was fascinating to be a part of the study, particularly with the positive results of a low prevalence.
"Bend is such a unique place," Christie said. "I think all the things we did helped keep the cases down. I hope we can continue that and keep the amount of cases low."
Deschutes County had 134 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to daily reports produced by the Oregon Health Authority.
Christie said she was concerned the results would encourage Bend residents to back away from taking health precautions like physical distancing and mask wearing in places where distancing cannot be maintained.
The results were about the same in Corvallis when researchers conducted a similar survey. The prevalence ranged from 1 to 2 per 1,000 at the end of April, which researchers say closely mirrors the governor's stay-at-home orders. A fourth sample will be conducted this weekend in Corvallis, he said.
"It's important to know when the data was collected and during what period of stages of reopening," Bethel said. "It's community and time specific."
The researchers hope to take this testing to other communities and return to Bend, he said.
"These results from Bend are reassuring," said Dr. George Conway, director of Deschutes County Health Services, in a prepared statement. "However, COVID-19 cases and case clusters continue to occur in Bend and elsewhere in Deschutes County. We strongly recommend that residents, visitors and workers continue to be vigilant in maintaining physical distance."
(2) comments
Awesome! Based on the sampling, we had about 200 positive at that time - its now a month later so who knows where we are now. Although these are good numbers, the RO (R naught) of about 2.5 (2.5 people infected per new infection) means it can quickly get out of control, before we are individually aware. In China, the doubling time was 95% CI 1.2-4.8 days. Roughly, the numbers could double 6-25 times in a month, although I would guess we are at the lower end of the scale. Bottom line is maintaining the social distancing and masks despite the good new - even I chafe at being told what to do, but what the heck. Supposedly a combination of cotton and chiffon or cotton and natural silk are relatively effective - anybody want to sell these? Plain single layer cotton probably doesn't do as much good because they have to filter both large droplets and tiny aerosols and can’t do both well when wet.
What’s also interesting is that the specificity of the tests is 99% - sounds great, right? Deschutes county has performed 6,761 tests, with 134 positives, for a 2% positive rate. The issue here is that with 1% of tests being false positives, one would expect 68 false positives, which means about 50% of the positives theoretically are true positives for a total of 68 - it's good to have knowledge of the incidence of this disease to make policy decisions.
So we have had 68 true positives since this all began and the sampling was done over a couple days. I don’t know what the prevalence was at the time of the sampling, but could have been lets say4-6. So for every 4-6 positive tests there are roughly 200 people positive. This isn't my main area, so if I am incorrect in the calculations, please make corrections.
