Earlier this spring, as sports leagues of all levels were being postponed or canceled, the Bend Elks were hoping to be the light at the end of the tunnel.
The tunnel is now longer than expected.
On Friday, the Elks — along with several teams from the West Coast League, which has squads in Oregon, Washington and western Canada — canceled their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, the wood bat college summer baseball team was planning on having a short season, starting in early July.
But that changed Thursday when Gov. Kate Brown announced fans would not be able to attend live sporting events through September, which is the entirety of the WCL season.
“Restrictions against live sporting events was the final decision for us and some of the other teams in our league that wouldn’t be able to continue with the 2020 regular season,” said Elks co-owner Kelsie Hirko, who has owned the team since 2014.
“It’s with regret that we had to cancel our season, but we are also grateful to the governor’s office and the Deschutes County commissioners, the city of Bend, and everyone who has been concerned about our community's well being," Hirko said. "We know that someone has to make the tough decisions.”
The WCL, a 12-team league comprised of college baseball players, has not canceled its season. But multiple teams have announced they will not play in 2020, including the Elks, the Bellingham Bells, the Corvallis Knights, the Kelowna Falcons and the Victoria HarbourCats. The remaining seven teams have delayed their opening day until sometime in July.
The Portland Pickles are the only Oregon WCL team that will attempt to play this season, but without fans. Due to Bend’s location and the amount of traveling it takes to get even to its closest opponent, that option was not possible for the Elks.
“(The Pickles) are much closer, travelwise, to a significant chunk of the teams in our league,” Hirko said. “They are still trying to play their games because they have less expenses than we face. Being a team in the south, our travel budget is much larger than most teams in our league.”
The league — made up of current and incoming college ballplayers — was one of the final hopes for the sport that had the high school and college seasons canceled. Major League Baseball has yet to start its season during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We feel so much for our players who didn’t get their spring season and won’t get their summer season,” Hirko said. “We really wanted to give the players and the baseball fans the opportunity to have baseball back. We are saddened not to be able to be a part of it.
“We have our own special summer family between the staff members, our season-ticket holders, our host families, and so it will be an odd experience to miss that family this year.”
