Monday didn’t look like a typical first day of school for students at R.E. Jewell Elementary in Bend.
Instead of September sun, there was January snow at 8:15 a.m. Parents made sure their kids were wearing their face masks correctly. The adults had to say goodbye to their children from inside their parked cars or on the sidewalk, as Bend-La Pine School forbade anyone not a student or a staffer to enter the building due to COVID-19 precautions.
Still, the frigid weather didn’t stop Richard and Regan Hensley from taking a first-day-of-school picture of their fourth grade daughter, Hailey, in front of Jewell Elementary.
Like many of the parents dropping off their kids early Monday morning at Jewell, the Hensleys were happy to see their daughter back in school after learning at home for more than 10 months due to COVID-19.
“I’m glad she’s going back,” Richard Hensley said. “I think it’s important for their education and social life.”
Thousands of Bend-La Pine students in grades K-3 returned to classrooms full time Monday morning for the first time since mid-March. They’re the first wave of Bend-La Pine students to go back to classrooms.
Fourth and fifth graders in the district will also return to in-person school this week, but just for a one-day orientation. They’ll begin two-day-a-week, hybrid learning on Feb. 1. Middle and high school students are expected to return to hybrid in-person school on Feb. 8.
Of the more than 12,000 Bend-La Pine families that filled out an online survey earlier in January indicating their school preference, 86.5% said they planned to send their children back to in-person learning, according to district spokesperson Alandra Johnson.
Bend-La Pine is not the first local school district to bring back elementary students. More than 90% of Culver students resumed in-person school on Jan. 19, and elementary students in Crook County and Culver have been in school, at least part time, since the fall of 2020.
The Jefferson County School District is tentatively planning to bring back all its students on Feb. 1. Redmond schools were going to reopen on Feb. 2, but that date was pushed back to Feb. 22 due to rising COVID-19 cases among staff.
Many parents at Jewell Elementary were grateful to have their children back inside a classroom. In particular, they were excited for their kids to interact with other students.
Sandra Thomas, who was dropping off her third grader, said although her son’s academics were solid at the district’s Bend-La Pine Online option, he missed being around other kids and having a teacher in front of him.
“I feel like the education was really good, but missing that social interaction was huge,” Thomas said. “It was fun having him home and getting to spend extra time with him, but he needs the kids.”
Third grader Keidis Rapien was certainly ready for some social interaction.
“I’m most excited about seeing all my friends and recess,” Keidis, 9, said in the Jewell parking lot.
His mother, Stevi Dougherty, said she hoped Keidis would get a stronger education in person than through online distance learning. And she was confident that the school’s COVID-19 rules, like mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing, would be effective.
“They’re going to keep him safe,” Dougherty said. “They have a lot of great protocols.”
Charles Silva said he felt a little nervous about dropping off his second grade son, Jasper, due to COVID-19.
“I do know they’re doing their best to do the social distancing, keep everyone as happy, healthy, safe as possible — but it’s a pandemic; you’ve gotta worry,” Silva said.
Still, Silva said he mostly felt comfortable with his son going back into Jewell. And he believed the socialization and ability to work with fellow kids on school projects would benefit Jasper.
“I’m just super grateful for the teachers and staff, who have been working so hard to get this going,” Silva said. “The kids need it.”
Seven hours later, after the school day was finished, Jewell Elementary Principal Scott Edmondson said this unusual first day back was a success. The students were mostly good about following COVID-19 protocol, and staff enjoyed being back in school, working with their students, he said.
“We’re just glad to have kids back, and get back in the routine,” Edmondson said in a phone interview with The Bulletin.
