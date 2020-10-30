New Oregon school reopening metrics, unveiled Friday morning, will take effect immediately and will allow close to 130,000 students statewide to return to classrooms, after most schools were closed to in-person learning since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new rules allow every single student in Jefferson County and Culver school districts to return to school full-time. The three school districts in Deschutes County — Bend-La Pine, Redmond and Sisters — can reopen elementary schools. And Crook County School District, which has held at least partial in-person learning for all students, can continue to do so.
However, this could all change depending on what new COVID-19 data shows on Monday.
During a press conference Friday morning, Gov. Kate Brown and Oregon schools chief Colt Gill said students benefit greatly from learning in-person versus doing so online, like most have since March.
“In-person education makes a difference," Gill said. "Our teachers are working hard, but they’re not able to connect with kids as they would in a classroom."
Distance learning hurts parents too, Brown pointed out.
"What we as a country have learned (is that) it’s impossible to work from home and teach your children a full day of school at the same time," she said.
Still, all three officials pointed out that the Oregon Health Authority reported its highest-ever COVID-19 statewide case count Friday — 600 cases. Oregonians need to follow COVID precautions to keep schools open and meeting the new metrics, particularly limiting social gatherings, Brown said.
“We all double-down on our efforts to really limit our social circles," she said. "For me, that means instead of spending Thanksgiving with extended family and friends, we’re going to have a very small, household Thanksgiving dinner."
Arguably the biggest changes in the new metrics are how COVID-19 cases are counted — counties must meet a benchmark over a two-week average, rather than meet it for three weeks in a row — and much higher case count and test-positivity benchmarks. The more lenient rules for elementary students also now include all elementary students, not just those in grades K-3.
To be in the "green zone" and bring back all K-12 students, a county must now have fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week average — or less than 30 total cases over that two-week span for small-population counties like Crook and Jefferson — and a county test positivity rate of 5% or lower.
This is a significantly easier benchmark to meet than the old metrics — counties previously had to have 10 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents and a 5% or lower positivity rate to welcome back all students. It's also more lenient for the old benchmark to bring back K-3 students, which was 30 or fewer cases per 100,000 residents.
The new metrics' "yellow zone" — where elementary can be taught in-person or hybrid, but the state recommends older students initially stay home — is a county case rate between 50 and 99.9 cases per 100,000 residents and a county test positivity rate between 5% and 7.9%. Small counties can have between 30 and 44 total cases in a two-week period.
If a school district can prove its elementary schools limit COVID-19 transmission, then it may begin transitioning middle and high schools to in-person learning.
Counties reach the "orange" transitional zone if they have between 100 and 200 cases per 100,000 residents and a county test positivity rate between 8% and 10%. Small counties can have between 45 and 60 total cases.
If a county in the "orange zone" has upward-trending COVID-19 numbers, the school district and local health authority must decide whether or not students should return to distance learning. If the county's COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, all students must stay in distance learning until a county reaches the yellow zone.
Finally, in the "red zone" — when a county has more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents or more than 60 total cases for small counties, along with a test positivity rate of more than 10% — distance learning is mandatory.
There is an exception to the metrics for rural schools with fewer than 75 students that are located more than 25 miles from a town of at least 3,000 residents. Those schools can reopen if their attendance area, as well as the closest city where many families shop and work, have no COVID-19 community spread.
This exception applies to a few one-room schools in Crook County and Jefferson County School districts, such as Brothers School and Big Muddy School.
Any school district currently teaching students in-person that is currently in the red zone must transition all students back to distance learning by Jan. 4, 2021.
COVID-19 prevention measures such as face coverings, sanitation and social distancing in schools are still required.
The current metrics put Deschutes County in the "yellow zone," Crook County in the "orange zone" and Jefferson County in the "green zone." That means students in the latter — which at one point had sky-high COVID-19 case counts — can soon return to classrooms, pending Monday's new COVID-19 data.
Bend-La Pine Schools leaders are waiting to see the new case counts Monday before making any detailed plans about reopening schools, said Superintendent Lora Nordquist.
If Deschutes County stays in the "yellow zone," Bend-La Pine will initially bring back students in grades K-3, and then students in grades 4 and 5 soon afterwards, she said. A more detailed plan, including dates of possible re-openings, will arrive Tuesday.
But Nordquist is worried at the region's rising COVID-19 numbers, and if those could spoil school re-opening, she said.
"It’s very concerning to see the numbers in our county and state the last few days," she said. "People just need to follow the guidelines, that’s the only way we’ll get all our students back in.”
Stefanie Garber, superintendent of Culver School District in southern Jefferson County, was happy that her students could return to school full time. But her staff would need some to plan out how the nearly 700 Culver students would safely learn on their three-school campus, she said.
"While we got the green light … there’s still a lot to navigate," Garber said. "But we're ready for the challenge."
Although Crook County School District is in the "orange zone," the state's looser rules for school districts that have already re-started in-person learning will allow Prineville-area students to stay in schools, said Superintendent Sara Johnson.
The county's COVID-19 rates have skyrocketed recently, but so far, local health officials have determined none of those are school-related, she said. Johnson credits this to school staff who have relentlessly kept school buildings sanitized.
"Teachers, they’re making it possible to be in that classroom and stay safe," she said.
