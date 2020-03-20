A Bend couple is relieved to be returning home after their trip to Morocco was cut short due the coronavirus pandemic. The Moroccan government closed its airports and canceled flights, leaving Tim and Jodi Eberly with no way to get home.
But on Friday, the U.S. Department of State sent a chartered flight from France to pick up the couple and other American travelers who were stranded in Morocco. The flight took the travelers to Paris.
“The entire plane cheered and yelled viva la France when we landed,” Jodi Eberly said Friday.
Tim and Jodi Eberly, both retired pharmacists, left for their 15-day vacation March 5.
The trip was a guided tour with 14 other people. It began as normal with a visit to Casablanca along the Atlantic Ocean and camel rides in the Sahara Desert.
On Tuesday, 11 days into the trip, the tour guide told the group plans had changed. The group was told to go to the Casablanca airport because the government was closing airports.
When the couple arrived at the airport, they discovered flights had been canceled until April 1.
“The only flights out were on Air France that sent planes in to get their citizens and those that had tickets booked by Air France,” Jodi Eberly said. “Most still did not get out.”
The Eberlys had to wait in the airport, wearing face masks to protect themselves from the new coronavirus, until they decided what they were going to do.
Initially, the couple and other American travelers were not getting a response from U.S. officials. A group of them went to the American consulate office in Morocco, but were not allowed in.
“They asked us to leave,” Jodi Eberly said. “They sent no one out to talk to us.”
U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden were notified of the situation in Morocco and intervened.
Wyden spoke with the ambassador in Morocco Wednesday and helped coordinate the return flight for the travelers, including Tim and Jodi Eberly, who were among 10 Oregon residents stuck in Morocco.
“I am gratified these 10 Oregonians are safely on their way home,” Wyden said Friday. “While it’s great to celebrate this good news, I remain determined to continue working to bring home all Oregonians trying to return from overseas during this global pandemic.”
Novotel, a hotel in Casablanca, stayed open this week for the stranded travelers, including the Eberlys.
“They were ready to close as most hotels, restaurants, cafes, etc. are here,” Jodi Eberly said. “The hotel has a restaurant and the staff here has been very helpful. They are working very hard to accomodate all of these weary and stressed out travelers.”
Throughout the ordeal, the Eberlys stayed safe but worried about others in their group who were eldery and on medications that were running out.
“As I said, over half of us are seniors, and we are all healthy now, but I fear what will happen if we don’t get home,” Tim Eberly said earlier this week.
On Friday, the empty plane from France did not leave Morocco until every seat was full, mostly of Americans.
“It’s good to be on the way home,” Jodi Eberly said.
