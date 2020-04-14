Staying in a hotel or vacation rental in Bend could come with a fine in the near future as the city attempts to curb tourism and slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, the Bend City Council will consider a resolution prohibiting short-term rental lodging for recreational use, as well as a $750 fine each day for anyone who stays or rents them out anyway.
The prohibition would not include people staying longer than 30 days, and would have exceptions for local residents or emergency workers doing self-quarantine, patients and families of patients receiving medical care at local facilities, essential workers such as doctors and supply drivers, and others.
The resolution comes on the heels of Deschutes County passing a similar prohibition of short-term rentals in the rural, unincorporated part of the county last week. Property owners renting out their homes as short-term rentals or the guests they are renting to could now face fines up to $1,000 per day in rural Deschutes County.
“That left the city as an island within Deschutes County, so to create consistency … it made sense to move forward with this resolution to be consistent with the county,” Mayor Sally Russell said Tuesday.
The prohibition is meant to be preventative in nature, Russell said.
Although she has received some emails with concerns about people coming from out of town and seen chatter about it on social media, the city appears to not have received the same kind of outcry as Deschutes County, which heard several Sunriver residents complain about tourists coming into town despite the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Kate Brown last month.
So far, the city of Bend Code Enforcement Division has only received two formal inquiries about people inappropriately using short-term rentals.
But with schools out for the rest of the year, and the weather continuing to get nicer, Russell knows it is only a matter of time before more people start considering coming to Bend.
“We do not want to look back over our shoulders and say, ‘If only we were smart and proactive,’” Russell said.
At the end of March, City Manager Eric King issued an order strongly discouraging all stays in all temporary lodging, but stopped short of doing a full prohibition.
“Council needs to take action in order to levy fines via enforcement, which is why it’s on the agenda for next week (the soonest they meet),” King said in an email last week.
The city’s Code Enforcement Division would be in charge of enforcement, rather than the police department.
Data from the lodging industry show that hotel and motel occupancy rates are currently around 15% on average, compared to occupancy rates of around 80% at this time in 2019, according to city documents. Data for short-term rentals is less precise, though some operators are reporting low occupancy.
