Santa's sleigh won't be traveling through downtown Bend this December, as the annual Bend Christmas Parade has been canceled for 2020 due to COVID-19.
However, parade organizers — a volunteer parade committee and the Downtown Bend Business Association — have already announced the date for the 2021 Bend Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 4, according to the parade website. The theme of next year's parade will be "Christmas Filled With Hope."
The parade typically takes place in early December and travels through downtown Bend and next to Drake Park.
For more information on this year's cancellation and next year's Christmas parade, visit the parade website at bendchristmasparade.org.
