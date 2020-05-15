From her retail shop on Brooks Street Friday morning, Jacqueline Smith watched as downtown Bend filled with traffic and people eager to shop, dine or get a haircut. Smith, who owns Found Natural Goods, opened her doors to the public for the first time since March, when businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday was the first day businesses reopened after Gov. Kate Brown approved Deschutes County’s plan that included nonessential shops, restaurants and salons. Not all businesses downtown were ready to open Friday, and the ones that did had limited visitors and people were told to respect social distancing measures.
But the downtown area still felt more lively than it had in months, Smith said.
“The energy is high,” she said, “so that is exciting.”
To help protect customers and herself, Smith regularly walked through the shop and disinfected items.
Steven Phillipe, his wife, Emily, and their children, 1-year-old Awla and 3-year-old Bodhi, spent Friday morning shopping in downtown Bend. The family is from Bellingham, Washington, but have been in Bend staying with family.
The family stopped in Smith’s shop and admired the homemade jewelry and skin-care products, but tried not to touch anything.
Phillipe and his wife had coffee earlier in the day at Jackson’s Corner on Delaware Avenue in Bend, before coming downtown.
What would normally be an ordinary experience getting coffee, was a treat, Phillipe said.
“They are not letting people sit down, but we went in and we got to wait for coffee,” Phillipe said. “It’s so weird to think you miss those little things.”
As normal as downtown Bend appeared Friday, signs of the pandemic were still in plain sight. Shops had hand sanitizer stations set up outside and a line of people wearing face masks waited for haircuts outside the Bond Street Barber Shop.
The shop had fewer barbers and more space between chairs. Barbers wore masks as they worked.
Evan Erlacher, a 20-year-old student at Arizona State University staying in Bend during the pandemic, was thrilled to finally get a haircut. He wore a black face mask as he took a seat in the Bond Street Barber Shop.
“I haven’t gotten a haircut in a really long time,” Erlacher said. “I’m feeling really good.”
After the haircut, Erlacher started making plans for the rest of the day.
“I’m going to try to go to the gym,” he said. “And maybe go out to eat too. It’s like a new day.”
Erlacher had plenty of restaurants to choose from. Several restaurants in Bend reopened Friday, but with limited menus and seating.
Anthony Avraam, general manager at the Pine Tavern in downtown Bend, said Friday the restaurant is sticking to its plan to reopen as safely as possible. The restaurant has about one-third of its normal seating to give people enough space. And it is only welcoming parties of eight or less, Avraam said.
“It’s all about making people as comfortable as possible,” Avraam said.
The Old Mill District in Bend was mostly empty Friday with many shops still closed.
“It’s been quiet,” said Melissa Mills, owner of Sweet Tooth Candy Shoppe. “Only a few restaurants and only a few shops are open.”
Mills opened her shop Friday after it was closed for the past two months and only accepting online orders.
She expects to start seeing more people visit the Old Mill District, especially when the movie theater is allowed to reopen.
“We are hoping it picks up,” Mills said. “Once the theater opens up, I think we will see a lot more.”
Some restaurants were open Friday in the Old Mill District, including Hola!, a Mexican-Peruvian restaurant.
Salem couple Antonio and Tasia Maravilla sat at a table outside Hola! and shared a meal and margaritas. Instead of plates and silverware, their food was served in to-go containers so it still felt like they were picking up takeout food. But it was nice to be able to stay and enjoy their meal at the restaurant, Tasia Maravilla said.
“It’s nice to get back to normal a little bit,” she said.
