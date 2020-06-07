Central Oregonians came out in droves Sunday to listen to the voices of black people and other people of color as they denounced police brutality and racism and asked their white neighbors to join them in what has become a worldwide movement of social justice protests and demonstrations.
The Black Lives Matter solidarity protest in Bend's Drake Park came nearly two weeks after a Minneapolis police officer was filmed kneeling on the neck of George Floyd, a black man in handcuffs, until Floyd died. The officer has since been charged with second-degree murder. Floyd's death sparked protests and demonstrations all over the United States and in large cities worldwide.
Sunday's rally was the fourth protest staged in Bend since Floyd's death May 25. People streamed into Drake Park from all directions, many wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Protesters carried signs demanding the end of police killings of people of color and calling for white people to speak up in the face of racism and injustice. "History has its eyes on you," read one sign. "White silence = violence" read another.
The event began with the reading of more than 100 names of people of color killed by police in the U.S. Maya Hopwood, 18, and Andrea Maria Vazquez Fernandez, 18, both of Bend, read out the names as members of the crowd came forward and took a knee in solidarity. Hundreds of people knelt silently in the chilly wind while they listened.
Mylea Parker, 23, of Bend, took the stage to speak of her experience growing up black in Central Oregon. She pointed out instances of what she called capital R racism — her brother being called a racial epithet in high school, for example — and lowercase racism, such as touching a black girl's hair and expressing surprise that it's soft.
Parker acknowledged the lack of diversity in Bend and said she wants her white friends and neighbors to speak up and fight against racism.
"Bend is imagined to be this utopia, where racism isn't here. But it is," she said. "But we want to make America proactive in seeing black lives with value."
She urged the crowd to speak out against racist comments made by friends or relatives and "be against racism with your whole chest."
Quoting black activist Angela Davis, she said "it's not enough to be non-racist. We must be anti-racist."
Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, spoke about harassment and killing of black people by police, saying black Americans want to be citizens of this country, but "in order to do that we have to stop police from killing us."
Waites said he is developing relationships with law enforcement and other local leaders since the founding of his organization, but before he represented the group, he was not taken seriously when he tried to address racism in schools, police forces and the justice system.
But now, his organization has a seat on the committee reviewing applicants for the next chief of the Bend Police Department, and he has a meeting Monday with Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel to discuss racial equity in the justice system.
"I don't know if white America knows there's a problem with the justice system," he said.
Bend Police Chief Jim Porter, who is retiring in July, said four police officers, including himself, were on duty at the event.
"People need to see the cops out here and know that we believe what they believe," he said.
The Drake Park crowd was peaceful and reflective, and Waites made one of the afternoon's most important connections.
"We're your neighbors," he said. "We're your friends. ... We love you."
Toward the end of his speech, Waites called upon protesters who would dedicate themselves to social justice to raise their arms.
"We need voices," he said. "That's the only way things are going to change."
Hundreds and hundreds of fists rose into the air.
