A glass window separates Sheri Foster from her father, an elderly resident in a Bend memory care facility.
Due to visiting restrictions to protect against the spread of COVID-19, her 86-year-old father, Jim Foster, can only wave through the window and talk with her over the phone.
All residents in elder care facilities across the state are facing the same isolation not being able to visit face-to-face with their families or accept visitors in their rooms due to the statewide ban on visitation.
Sheri Foster is finding a way to break through the confinement. From outside, the Bend artist is painting bright murals on the windows of the rooms at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, including the window of her father's room.
“It brings cheer,” Foster said. “It’s like decorating.”
A nurse at the facility asked the 60 residents what they wanted to have painted on their windows. The answers ranged from vintage airplanes to golf clubs.
Foster, 61, has painted musical notes for a resident who loves jazz. She painted a motorcycle for a resident who used to ride them. And she painted an art set for a resident who loves drawing.
Although all the residents have varied levels of dementia, they are grateful for the artwork.
On Thursday, one resident watched Foster out her window and mouthed the words, “I love her.”
Foster is painting about six windows a day and hopes to have all the windows painted by next week.
“I can’t go in. But they are very happy.” Foster said. “That’s about as much as you can expect.”
Jennifer Williams, executive director at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care, said the window painting has lifted the spirits of the residents.
Since they can’t see their families in person, and the weather has been mostly gloomy with rain and snow, it has been a bit lonely for the residents, Williams said. The facility keeps them busy with music, dancing and other activities, but they still need something to engage them in their rooms, she said.
One resident, who has a large collection of teddy bears in his room, was thrilled when Foster painted him a teddy bear on his window.
“He gets to look out that window and instead of just seeing cars, he can at least see something he appreciates and really enjoys,” Williams said.
Gov. Kate Brown’s order to stay home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has left many seniors isolated in Central Oregon, whether they live at home or in assisted living facilities, said Denise LaBuda, director of strategic initiatives and communications at the Central Oregon Council on Aging.
“We now have seniors isolated all over the place,” LaBuda said.
The council on aging is still offering its Meals on Wheels program in Central Oregon, through which volunteers deliver meals to seniors. But the council is preparing for long-term isolation, and is planning to hire people to make daily phone calls to seniors to check in on them, LaBuda said.
“Isolation is a huge threat to the health of seniors,” LaBuda said. “Right now because everything has closed — senior centers, gyms and restaurants — this is putting more people at home, which can impact their physical, emotional and mental health.”
Foster has visited her father every day since he moved into the memory care facility in June.
For Foster, painting has always been an outlet in stressful times and a way to make a living.
She has painted professionally for 40 years. Since 2004, she has painted for McMenamins and helped with refurbishment of the McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend.
On Thursday, Foster was painting flowers on the widows of the community room at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care. She was still deciding what to paint on her father’s window.
She knows he loves fishing and reading. She also remembers how he used to hunt alligators when he lived in Louisiana.
Somehow she will use those facts as inspiration.
“I haven’t decided,” Foster said. “But it will be something along those lines.”
