Toni and Steve Berube will never really know if they had COVID-19.
The Bend residents came back from a visit to Portland to see their grandchildren on March 12 and about 10 days later they came down with a fever, red eyes, lack of smell and flu-like symptoms.
They reached out to their primary care physician thinking they had COVID-19 and sought out testing. But neither showed all three symptoms of COVID-19.
They had a fever and a dry cough, but no difficulty breathing, and the lack of that symptom made them ineligible to be tested for the coronavirus.
Now that they’re better they’ll never know, Berube said. They won’t know if they infected anyone.
“It’s frustrating because we don’t know,” said Berube, 66. “They don’t want to test you unless you’re in the middle of it.”
On Saturday, Deschutes County’s count was 63 for people testing positive for COVID-19, but the number infected is most likely far higher, said Mike Johnson, St. Charles Health System senior data scientist. Detection rates put the number of cases in Deschutes County around 610 people testing positive.
Only those with fever, dry cough and trouble breathing, or symptoms that are worsening and have a doctor’s order can get tested for COVID-19 in Central Oregon. Without an expansion of testing, loosening the community’s stay-at-home order poses a risk of causing more infections in the community, Johnson said.
This week, St. Charles Bend began drive-thru testing outside its Family Care clinic on Neff Road. At other area clinics, such as High Lakes Health Care on Shevlin Road, patients with mild symptoms can get tested, but all need a doctor’s order.
Among other efforts, county health officials work with frontline health care providers, supporting them by tracing who the positively tested patients came in contact with, said Morgan Emerson, Deschutes County Public Health spokeswoman.
“As we identify more cases, we’ll be able to do contact tracing that will allow us to have a clearer picture of the situation in our community,” Emerson said. “We’re working with health care partners to expand testing and to help people normalize face coverings and implement wearing them more widely.
Oregon has seen its first surge of cases, and they were greatly reduced because of the measures in place, Johnson said.
“But without increased testing, we won’t be able to relax our interventions,” Johnson said. “The detection rate is currently for every one case that is confirmed, there are nine more that we don’t know about.”
More testing, wearing masks and keeping a distance are playing a key role in lowering the risk of the disease. Removing any one of these actions too soon could subject the community to more illness, said Professor Chunhuei Chi, director of the Center for Global Health at the Oregon State University.
With so little known about COVID-19, scientists and health care workers are learning as they go along, Chi said. What is known is that people with symptoms or without are equally contagious, he said.
One area that has been successful in containing the virus was been Taiwan, he said. With a population of 23 million, Taiwan hasn’t had a community outbreak, 395 confirmed cases and six deaths as of Friday, Chi said.
By contrast, Oregon has 4.2 million people, 1,844 cases and 72 deaths as of Saturday, according to data released by the Oregon Health Authority.
“If Oregon had followed what Taiwan is doing, we’d have fewer than two deaths,” he said. “They wore masks and maintained social distancing. Taiwan is the gold standard for containment.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only recently recommended that people should wear a mask in public to contain droplets. Maryland, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania have made mask wearing mandatory.
“Mass testing is equally important to mask wearing,” Chi said. “Mask wearing is what the public can do. We are not doing enough.”
Recently, Gov. Kate Brown has acknowledged that the state needs a robust testing and contact tracing system to stop the virus from being transmitted.
On Thursday, the first full day of testing at St. Charles Bend, 19 people came, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, St. Charles Health System chief physician executive.
“We’re following the Oregon Health Authority guidelines, but you don’t have to have all these symptoms,” Absalon said. “We’re trying to make testing as accessible as it possibly can be. That will be an important part of our strategy moving forward to contain the virus.”
St. Charles received 120 test kits on April 10. It expects an additional shipment of 890 test kits in the next two weeks, according to the healthy system’s statement. Eventually St. Charles will expand rapid on-site testing to its hospital laboratories in Madras, Prineville and Redmond.
Berube believes that she should have been tested.
“The nurses I spoke to weren’t interested in us unless we were gasping for air,” Berube said. “They didn’t want to take my symptoms seriously. It was disconcerting. They weren’t offering much unless we ended up in the hospital. We need better followup.”
