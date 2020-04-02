Though you can’t go in and browse titles for the moment, Barnes & Noble in Bend is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday providing curbside service. Customers can buy books at bn.com and select the option of picking them up at the east Bend store.
“We’ve got a setup outside where we don’t have any direct interaction with customers,” said Andrew Lane, store manager. “We’ve put a table out there. We put everything on the table (and) customers come and grab the items.”
For those without online resources, Barnes & Noble employees will also bring out books on subjects of interest.
“That’s been working out for a lot of people,” he said. “Booksellers have a lot of experience here … and so we’re able to help customers through that process, and I think a lot of people have appreciated that. I’ve got one teacher in particular, he’s doing a scavenger hunt for his students, and we give them an educator discount when they come in. He’s trying to keep them off screens, like screen time, and so they get a discount … and that’s been huge.”
“We take every precaution necessary,” Lane added. “We have social distancing, and then we still have the regimen of cleaning everything in the store every half an hour, hand sanitizing.”
Contact: bn.com or 541-318-7242.
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
