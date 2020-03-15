Mt. Bachelor ski area announced late Saturday night that is was suspending operations, effective Sunday through March 22, due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
"We will continue to monitor the dynamic COVID-19 situation and reassess our approach for the rest of the season during this timeframe," noted a statement on the resort's website, www.mtbachelor.com. "Suspending our operations is an important step for us to take in support of the nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19. This is a dynamic situation and we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision but this is the right thing to do."
Customers can text or call 541-382-1709 for questions or changes to reservations beginning at noon on Sunday, the statement noted.
For more information, visit mtbachelor.com.
