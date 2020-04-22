At least 595 Oregonians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus — about a third of the known cases — are no longer believed to be infected with the illness, new data compiled by state health officials show.
The figures, released Tuesday by the Oregon Health Authority, offer the first statewide snapshot of recoveries since the pandemic touched down in the state nearly eight weeks ago.
As of Wednesday, there were 2,059 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon and 78 deaths.
The health authority’s recovery data was based on the 1,853 known coronavirus patients through Sunday.
It found 595 of them, or 32%, had fully recovered while another 682, or 37%, remained sick with the illness. State health officials said they were still assessing the recovery status of the remaining 576 cases, but did not provide additional details.
The health authority said it considers coronavirus patients recovered if they don’t display the symptoms of coughing, fever or shortness of breath for 72 hours. Those who are asymptomatic are considered recovered seven days after their last positive test.
According to state health officials, the recovery time for all cases ranged from 10 to 20 days with a median recovery time of 14 days.
For those patients hospitalized, recovery times ranged from 11.5 to 24 days with a median of 16 days.
State health officials didn’t provide a breakdown of cases by county, and most local health departments haven’t made their recovery data public. The one exception has been Lane County, which includes the Eugene-Springfield area and is the state’s fourth-largest county: As of Wednesday morning, 21 of the county’s 48 patients had made full recoveries.
