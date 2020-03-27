Next Wednesday, the 18,647 students in Bend-La Pine Schools will start learning at home — nearly three weeks after schools closed statewide as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Just up the highway, the approximately 7,500 students in the Redmond School District, or at least those with internet access, will have already explored a district-curated website filled with links to educational materials for more than a week.
But there’s a catch.
Although the Oregon Department of Education ordered educators to provide “supplemental learning” for students at home, neither district will give students class credits or grades for that work if the shutdown continues past April 28, the date Gov. Kate Brown’s school closure is scheduled to end.
“If we came back April 29 and students were given an opportunity to complete assignments and get support to complete those assignments, then that work could be counted,” said Lora Nordquist, assistant superintendent of Bend-La Pine. “But in the absence of those circumstances, no.”
Redmond School District finds itself in a similar situation, said Superintendent Mike McIntosh.
“The state’s given us advice to not even pretend that we’re still doing school,” said McIntosh. “But we are providing supplements for those who can access it.”
State education leaders have told school districts they are allowed to try full online learning, with grades and all, but districts must follow a series of strict guidelines to ensure equity, according to the Oregon Department of Education’s website. Those include support for students still learning English and specifically designed instruction for students with disabilities.
Making sure students with these extra needs receive a full education online isn’t something simple that can “be done overnight,” Nordquist said.
The state will release a series of guidelines and supports for supplemental learning for school districts some time this weekend, according to a state email newsletter sent Thursday.
School districts are also still in the dark regarding the state’s plan for a graduation path for seniors. However, the state has announced that the annual Essential Skills Requirement assessment test for seniors won’t be necessary for a diploma this year, according to a memo sent Thursday by the Oregon Department of Education.
In the meantime, Bend-La Pine has created a website for remote learning resources for parents and teachers, Nordquist said. It isn’t available to the public yet, but it will be ready to go by April 1, she said.
Redmond School District unveiled its website for supplemental learning, EngageRedmond, on March 20.
The site features a multitude of links to online resources, educational games and printable materials for elementary, middle and high school students. There are also links for families to take virtual field trips to museums, national parks and even a few rides at Walt Disney World.
The school district hopes to expand its website starting Monday, with more educational resources and an increased focus on teachers and school staff reaching out to Redmond’s families.
“We’re going to put our arms around families, let them know that we support them and love them,” McIntosh said.
Consistent contact between school staff and students, whether it’s through online platforms like Google Classroom or a phone call, is also a major focus of Bend-La Pine’s remote learning plan, said Nordquist.
The two school districts’ strategies differ when it comes to providing educational material to families without internet access.
Bend-La Pine is printing materials for students without internet access, according to Nordquist. Next week, district staff will reach out to each family — not only to ask if print materials are needed, but also how they’d like to pick up those materials.
The district is considering three options for families to receive these learning materials: pickup at the school, hand-delivery by staff member or through the mail, Nordquist said.
Bend-La Pine also ordered 1,000 internet hotspot devices from T-Mobile to provide connectivity to these families, according to the school district’s information technology director, Ben Hansen. The devices’ internet data will cost the district $20 per month per device — there are no upfront costs — and Bend-La Pine can return any unused devices for free, he said.
Nordquist said she hopes the devices will arrive by mid-April.
Redmond School District isn’t ordering any internet hotspots. McIntosh said the devices were sold out, and the cost was too great.
“It’s amazing to me, and probably goes unnoticed, that there is a large number of families who are not connected virtually,” he said. “Trying to fill in that chasm in an equitable fashion is just impossible.”
