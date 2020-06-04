We’re nearly three months into the surreal new life thrust upon us by COVID-19, but there are glimmers of hope for those who are sick to death of “quaran-streaming,” or whatever we’re now calling “stream binging while sitting at home.” On May 15, Oregon entered into Phase 1 of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to reopen the state. Today, we’re poised for a possible move into Phase 2, which may allow for even larger gatherings.
No matter which way the viral wind blows, the fact remains that concerts are canceled for the immediate future, and there will be no First Friday Gallery Walk tomorrow or likely next month, unfortunately. Nevertheless, there are ways to get out if you’re sick to death of TV, movies, jogging or pretending you like jogging. The easing of restrictions means it might be safe to venture to some spaces you haven’t seen, at least not in person, for months.
Area galleries
Things may look a little different, however, and not just because of masks and social distancing. During the past couple of months, some area performance spaces, bookshops and galleries affected by the Stay Home, Save Lives order used their down time to renovate, paint and otherwise get ready for this moment and what’s to come.
Some galleries took the reduction in traffic to tend to their own springtime sprucing up. At the artist-operated group space Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend, walls and partitions are freshly painted and the carpets and storage space have been thoroughly cleaned, according to co-founder and managing partner Rita Dunlavy.
Similarly, artist collective Tumalo Art Co. took time during lockdown to paint its interior, said member artist Susan Luckey Higdon. She and other members of the Old Mill District gallery created a weekly email newsletter, “Weekly Art Fix,” to remind folks that appointments were available during the shutdown.
“We had a few appointments — not a lot, but enough to give us some hope. It did result in some sales, which was nice. Not nearly enough, but at least we weren’t completely at zero,” Higdon said. “I got the feeling that people that had been thinking about it were like, ‘Let’s do this and be supportive of the arts,’ which, I’ll take it.”
Throughout the past couple of months, Mockingbird Gallery in downtown Bend remained open by appointment as well, according to Mockingbird owner Jim Peterson, who also runs Peterson Roth Gallery, a contemporary space down the street. Both spaces are currently open to foot traffic.
During the initial stage of the pandemic, Peterson said he continued to hang monthly shows a little early, affording him time to get photos of the display, which he added to the monthly newsletter alongside still images of the works.
“It helped people to visualize what we were up to. It’s extra work, but it is what we do, and what we’re passionate about, and I gotta tell you, it also paid off in the way of art sales, so couldn’t be happier.”
Sales were brisk, he said, so much so that in April, they approached those of April 2019.
“It’s been really reassuring that people feel this way about the art, and how important art is to people. We had no idea going in that it was something that, for some people, it seems like it’s almost essential, actually.”
The galleries mentioned are fully open now, with social distancing measures in place, putting them among the first to take steps forward as Central Oregon reopens. However, other arts organizations and businesses are actively planning their seasons ahead while looking at various contingencies.
The Tower Theatre
With the possibility of Phase 2 drawing near, the Tower Theatre in downtown Bend has been exploring how it would accommodate perhaps 100 people inside, said Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, which operates the 460-seat former movie theater turned performing arts hall. With Tower staff plus performers and their support crews in place, that might mean about 80 to 85 patrons.
Only the hall’s first three rows, which are over the orchestra pit, are easy to remove and store, so creating extra aisle space is not really an option, he said. Therefore, the Tower would seat together small groups of people who are already in one another’s quarantine circle.
“What we’re looking at is … a system whereby you request an area of the theater to sit in with a certain number of people,” Solley said. “If a family of five comes, they don’t need to be seated separately.”
Enhanced safety and health protocols would be in place — among them hand sanitizing stations, frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and mandatory face coverings for staff and patrons. Seating would be general admission, with the Tower taking into consideration requests of where people would like to sit. That gives the Tower the ability to control the distance between parties, with flexibility in the seating arrangement.
“My wife was saying it’s kind of like a board game,” Solley said. “You have a certain number of seats. They’ve got to be a certain number of feet apart, in all directions. It can’t be just to your left and right; it’s got to be diagonal, as well.”
About 80 % of this spring’s canceled performances have already been rebooked for 2020-21, Solley said.
“We’re not going to see 450 people elbow to elbow listening to Wynonna Judd or a country music superstar in the near future,” Solley said. “We’re going to have fewer people and high-quality acts and names that you know, but they may perform two shows instead of one. … It’s going to be the same high-quality performing experience. It’s just going to be a different patron experience.”
In the meantime, the Tower will dip its toes back into the performance waters and stimulate ticket sales this summer with shows of 50 or fewer audience members. Solley and company are in talks now with Cascade School of Music, Sunriver Music Festival and other area organizations, as well as individual performers such as guitarist David Miller, about putting on solo and duo performances.
And in late June or early July, the Tower will begin to host “Farmers Market Backdoor Drop-In,” featuring backstage activities on Wednesdays that will alternatively offer popcorn, drinks and merchandise or convert the Tower’s Brooks Alley loading dock into a pop-up stage for live music.
Cascades Theatre
Though Cascades Theatre in Bend isn’t yet sure when its season will be able to start, it recently replaced its 38-year-old stage, which was squeaky and soft in places, a renovation funded by donations to its “In the Wings” fund. Staff at Cascades Theatrical Company, which operates the theater, have taken a Global Biorisk Advisory Council training course with an emphasis on cleaning and disinfection for health, according to Howard Huskey, business manager at CTC.
“We are working on a protocol and procedure and policies to keep our cast, crew and patrons safe as they enjoy our live performances,” Huskey said by email. “We are continuing to improve our facility, like the lobby, bathrooms and auditorium. This is to enhance our patrons’ experience and safety here at CTC. We are working on partnering with other local businesses to keep the history of Bend alive.”
BendFilm Festival
No matter where we are as a state and nation come Oct. 8, the 2020 BendFilm Festival will go on, according to Todd Looby, executive director, of the independent film festival.
BendFilm is considering a few possible scenarios for the 17th annual festival, Looby said. One would be in-person screenings and events at venues around town, as in previous years, but with limited capacity and rigorous safety and physical distancing practices in place. Another option would allow for a mix of streaming and gathering, in which audiences are invited to attend screenings at venues, here again, with safety measures and physical distancing, although certain screenings and filmmaker conversations would also be hosted online.
Should a resurgence of the coronavirus force its hand, BendFilm could go with fully virtual: Audiences would watch films through BendFilm’s online ticketing platform, already in place through the nonprofit’s brick and mortar facility, Tin Pan Theater, with its virtual screenings.
Online discussions would allow filmmakers and audiences to connect over the stories. Virtual components would also include workshops and talks designed to bring together local filmmakers, nationally based filmmakers and film enthusiasts from all over the country.
“As we have reflected on all the ways our world has changed in the last few months, we have a renewed sense of purpose for bringing people together to connect, share, build empathy and create opportunities for understanding,” Looby said by email.
“There is no question of whether we will host the BendFilm Festival, it’s just a matter of where people will be watching the films and how they will be connecting.”
