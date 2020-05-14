Art show announces cancellation — Events that draw large crowds continue to be postponed or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Art in the High Desert, Bend’s premiere, juried art show, announced Monday it had made the difficult decision to cancel its August event after the state of Oregon banned large gatherings through at least September. Organizers are planning the event’s 13th year for Aug. 27-29, 2021. Contact: artinthehighdesert.com.
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
(0) comments
