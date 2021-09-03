St. Charles and Mosaic Medical have seen more children of late come in with COVID-19 symptoms, the highest number since the start of the pandemic.
Children ages 2 to 18, are coming in with one or more symptoms such as runny noses, coughs, congestion, shortness of breath, upset stomachs, fever and body aches, said Dr. Brenna Lewis, a Mosaic Medical pediatrician.
"It's different this time compared to last year," Lewis said. "We have seen a lot of sick children and an increased request for testing. A lot more families seem interested in getting children vaccinated particularly in the last month."
While hospitalizations are low for children, compared to adults, it is worrisome because vaccinations have only recently been approved for children age 12 and older and in-person classroom instruction will begin for many Central Oregon schools next week, said Dr. Scott Olson, St. Charles Health System pediatric hospitalist.
"It's a concerning number," Olson said. "We're seeing a higher number of pediatric infection."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccinations for children 12 and older. Medical professionals hope that a vaccine will soon be approved for children younger than 12.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, St. Charles has seen 172 children with COVID-19. In August there were 35 children who came into the emergency department with COVID-19, according to the hospital.
Deschutes County reported 2,114 pediatric cases of COVID-19 out of 42,100 children in the county.
Jefferson County cases were higher with reports of 490 positive COVID-19 cases out of 5,039 children. Only Grant County had more pediatric cases of COVID-19, according to the data.
Across the state, the delta variant has been seen in a growing number of cases, in adults and children, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In Oregon, there have been 36,080 pediatric cases of COVID-19 with the majority of the cases appearing in children 12 to 17 years of age, according to the health authority data.
Generally, children get less severe symptoms of COVID-19, Olson said.
"We know from early data coming from other parts of the country where school started, 25% of the new cases is from children," Olson said. "As children re-enter group care, we're seeing a resurgence of respiratory illness."
Lewis agreed. As a pediatrician, the best way to keep children who are not old enough from getting COVID-19 is for parents to get vaccinated, Lewis said.
"When I tell children that they're positive for COVID-19, there is a lot of fear around that," Lewis said. "I suggest that adults need to be thoughtful about the conversation they have round their children. It's easy to feel powerless around this disease."
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon Health Authority epidemiologist and health officer, said the best way to protect children is for everyone to wear a mask, maintain a physical distance and get vaccinated.
"While an increase in COVID cases is difficult news to hear, it’s especially disheartening when there is a sharp rise in serious cases among the youngest people in our community," Sidelinger said. "New hospital admission rates for kids due to COVID-19 in the United States have reached the highest levels since tracking pediatric cases started about a year ago.
"Let’s work together to keep our community and our children safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.