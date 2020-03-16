Saturday, my friends and I had our annual fantasy baseball draft. And for a couple of hours, all seemed right in the world.
We joked at bad picks, had outbursts of frustration when the player we just had to have in the 18th round was selected a couple of picks earlier — just standard fantasy draft stuff.
By the end, I had talked myself into believing that this was going to be the year that my team, the 9-Tool Prospects, finally break through and make the playoffs. And that with the additions of Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton to a core of Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, Freddie Freeman and Charlie Blackmon would be a force in the Pine Tar Keeper League.
As I chatted with my friends, the excitement for the season faded when the sobering reality hit that the couple of hours we had just spent might have been for naught. Monday morning, Major League Baseball postponed its season indefinitely.
By suspending its season because of the spread of the coronavirus, the National Basketball Association was the first domino to fall which has brought the sports world to a halt.
All the in-season leagues are on hold, March Madness brackets will go unfilled, college sports are canceled, and to no surprise, so are high school sports in Oregon for the remainder of the month at least.
At this time of year in the prep world, when winter sports champions are crowned, teams have unwavering optimism, they all think they can win it all. They have made the necessary sacrifices to make it to the final stages, and have the resiliency to take on obstacles no matter how challenging.
Those traits that make a quality, championship-level team are what draws us to sports and competition. Athletes and teams have a way of inspiring and instilling optimism with their play, on the court, mat, track or field.
In two days, high school sports in Oregon went from being played with no restrictions to suspended at least until the end of March. With President Trump announcing Monday afternoon that groups of more than 10 people should not meet, it makes the outlook for spring sports — here in Central Oregon and everywhere — all the murkier.
Last Thursday, it felt like everyone was waiting for the Oregon School Activities Association to make its announcement. On Friday, the news came. And as expected as it was, it was disheartening to hear.
All the ongoing basketball state tournaments were canceled midway through, leaving teams like Crook County — which was enjoying a banner year and had just won a consolation game Thursday to get an extra game — to pack it in for the season. The state dance/drill championships were canceled as well.
Parents, coaches, fans and players went to the OSAA's mentions on social media to voice their displeasure with the cancellation. And while their anger toward the state's governing body for high school sports was misplaced, the frustration is understandable.
High school athletes' dreams were crushed this past weekend for reasons that were out of their control. While the NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to spring sport student-athletes, can the same be said for high school athletes — especially the seniors — who are staring down at a lost season?
One common gripe directed at the OSAA this weekend was that all the work that the players and the coaches put in throughout the year was for nothing. That could not be further from the truth.
The same traits that make up a good team are what will get us through these difficult days, weeks and months. It's going to take working together, being selfless and staying optimistic, even in the most challenging times.
Coaches will often drop the "we want to be playing our best when our best is needed" cliche, and right now, we are starting to see it from athletes — just not in the arena where we are accustomed to seeing it.
Pro athletes like NBA stars Kevin Love and 19-year old Zion Williamson have made hefty donations to the hourly staff workers at their home arenas who are now without their source of income with the suspended games. And Rebecca Mehra, a professional runner here in Bend, went grocery shopping for an elderly couple last week.
Those are just a couple of examples of athletes being their best and finding ways to help. We can all contribute to overcoming this ordeal in some way.
