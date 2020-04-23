A Novel Idea is online — Deschutes Public Library’s community reading program, A Novel Idea … Read Together, is usually in full swing in April, with workshops, discussions and other programming related to the book of choice — this year, it’s Irish author Anne Griffin’s novel “When All is Said.”
This year’s a little different. With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic forcing library branches to close temporarily, DPL has taken A Novel Idea online.
Today’s event is an Irish Soda Bread Workshop, already up on YouTube. It’s led by Elizabeth Guerin, who lives in Southeast Bend on a small dairy goat farm.
Author Griffin won’t be able to appear in person to cap this year’s events, but she’ll still speak via video at 4 p.m. on May 3. A link to view her talk will be provided at 3 p.m. that day at deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/event/59512.
If you’ve been reading Griffin’s debut novel and have a question you were planning to ask before things went viral, so to speak, email it to newsletter@deschuteslibrary.org by Friday and she may answer it on May 3.
For info on these and other A Novel Idea events, visit deschuteslibrary.org/calendar.
— David Jasper, The Bulletin
