Tina Knapp, a single mother living in Redmond, needed a low-cost all-day child care option for her 8-year-old son, Jordan, while she worked full-time at a caregiving agency. She didn’t have family in the area, and couldn’t find an affordable option at first.
Then Knapp heard that REACH Redmond — a nonprofit organization that hosted after- and before-school programs for students before the COVID-19 pandemic — was offering 26 free, all-day child care spots for K-5 students. She immediately applied, and was told Thursday that her son was selected.
“This takes a huge weight off my shoulders,” Knapp said. “Jordan has a safe place to go during the day, and it’s free, which is great.”
The free spots at REACH were made possible by a $30,000 grant from the Redmond education nonprofit organization Better Together, which had received $750,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to help with child care issues.
“We wouldn’t be able to serve kids on-site without it,” said Jenny O’Keefe, executive director of REACH. “It’s frustrating that we can only serve 26, but it’s certainly better than nothing.”
Better Together’s funds had been passed along by the Deschutes County Commission and United Way. With this cash, the nonprofit partnered with nine child care and educational Deschutes County organizations to add new all-day child care spots, or ensure that existing spots could be subsidized for low-income families.
The purpose of the funding is to give K-5 students, particularly those with working parents or guardians, a safe place to conduct distance learning while school buildings remain closed due to the pandemic.
“We just have lots of working families who are struggling to figure out how to balance work and child care,” said Becca Tatum, a nonprofit consultant who spearheaded this funding effort for Better Together. “They want their kids to be engaged in school and learning, and may not be able to do that for their kids, because they have to leave to go to their job.”
About 45% of K-5 students in Deschutes County qualify for free or reduced school meals, according to Tatum.
The organizations receiving funds are spread throughout Deschutes County, with at least two groups each in Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine, and one in Sunriver.
The two Bend-based groups that received Better Together funds — Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend and Bend Park & Recreation District — used that money to subsidize spots in their existing programs.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bend’s new full-day program, Club+, has a price tag of $180 per week for families, said Rachel Cardwell, the group’s director of development. But the new funding now allows the organization to either reduce or fully waive that cost for the 90% of its 135 participating students with financial needs, she said.
“Many of these families wouldn’t be sending their kid here if it weren’t for the financial assistance,” Cardwell said. “The children would be home by themselves, trying to navigate distance learning, or learning from a parent who had to quit their job.”
Extra funding toward Bend Park & Recreation District’s K-5 day care program either fully or partially subsidized fees for half of its approximately 400 participating students this fall, said Matt Mercer, the district’s director of recreation.
“I don’t think any of us could’ve provided an all-day program such as this without supplemental funding, or it would only be for people who could afford a substantial fee,” he said.
Each of the nine education or child care programs Better Together partnered with used funds in a different way, Tatum said. Some added new slots, like REACH, and others subsidized them, like the two Bend organizations. Either way, the federal funding increased both equity and access in local child care, Tatum said.
“We want to say to these programs, ‘We want you to knock on doors and reach out to families that you know need this assistance, and wouldn’t otherwise be able to pay for it,’” she said.
