Twenty-six Oregon counties will soon move into a second phase of reopenings, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, but Deschutes County will not be among them.
Crook County was approved for Phase 2 reopening Saturday. Jefferson County, like Deschutes, is still under review.
The Phase 2 reopenings mark the latest step to restore a semblance of daily life and prevent more Oregonians from losing jobs amid the pandemic.
Deschutes County did not meet the metric requiring that the percentage of new cases without a known source is below 30% for the past seven days, said Morgan Emerson, a spokesperson for Deschutes County Public Health. Of the nine cases reported during the week between May 25 and May 31, four were flagged by the Oregon Health Authority because it was not clear where these people had contracted the virus, Emerson said.
A deeper dive showed that those cases that could not be traced had a history of recent travel.
"This indicates that they may not have been acquired in Deschutes County," Emerson said in an email.
The Oregon Health Authority is sharing this information with the Governor's Office and Emerson said the county expects additional information about reopening to Phase 2 or not by Friday.
Seth Crawford, Crook County judge, the county’s top administrative position, said he is proud of residents for taking the stay-at-home order seriously and the county’s health department for working closely with the state to meet the threshold for Phase 2 reopening.
“We are really excited to be continuing to open up and doing it in a responsible manner,” Crawford said. “We are excited to see more businesses open up and businesses that are open getting more freedoms.”
Tami Kepa’a, Jefferson County Public Health spokeswoman, said the county is working with the Oregon Health Authority to address a recent spike in cases due to a family gathering on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation.
Of the 46 cases in Jefferson County, 37 are connected to Warm Springs, according to county data.
“We have discussed the data with OHA, they are taking everything into consideration as they are making their next decision,” Kepa’a said.
Kepa’a said the county is coordinating with Warm Springs and plans to offer more COVID-19 testing at medical facilities across the county.
“We truly are in this together and we want everyone in our community to feel the support from Warm Springs and Jefferson County Public Health,” Kepa’a said.
The list of counties allowed to reopen Friday, Saturday or Monday stretches across the state, from rural eastern Oregon to the southern Oregon and even into parts of the southern Willamette Valley.
Three counties that sought approval — Deschutes, Jefferson and Umatilla — were not immediately approved to reopen and remain under review. Seven others, largely in the Portland and Salem areas, have not yet applied.
“Any reopening comes with risk," Brown said in a statement. "That’s just a fact of life right now. We need to reduce the risk that comes with reopening. So, fellow Oregonians, you have further opportunity to show that you are looking out for your friends, family and neighbors.”
Counties approved to move into Phase 2 are:
Friday
- Benton
- Curry
- Douglas
- Grant
- Jackson
- Klamath
- Lake
- Lane
- Linn
- Morrow
- Union
- Wallowa
- Wasco
- Wheeler
Saturday
- Baker
- Clatsop
- Columbia
- Coos
- Crook
- Gilliam
- Harney
- Josephine
- Malheur
- Sherman
- Yamhill
Monday
- Tillamook
Phase 2 reopenings further ease restrictions initially implemented by Brown in March to slow the spread of coronavirus. Most Oregon counties were approved to enter Phase 1 on May 15 and had to wait 21 days, without seeing signs of trouble, before being allowed to move into Phase 2.
The looser Phase 2 rules allow indoor gatherings generally limited to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100 people. Churches and other civic organizations can welcome up to 250 people, depending on occupancy size, sanitation protocols and the ability to keep people apart.
Major changes include allowing restaurants and bars to stay open until midnight and increase capacity with outdoor seating. Bowling alleys, movie theaters and and swimming pools can also operate with appropriate safety measures.
Public health officials expect Oregon counties will not move beyond a second phase for months.
— Kyle Spurr and Brenna Visser of The Bulletin and Brad Schmidt of The Oregonian contributed to this report.
