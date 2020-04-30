Sunriver Music Festival canceled — The 2020 Sunriver Music Festival is officially canceled, the SRMF board announced Monday, joining the many summer concerts affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The festival normally takes place over a week and a half in August, and this year's event would have celebrated conductor George Hanson's 10th and final year with the festival, for which he'd planned a program celebrating composer Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday.
“We deeply regret not being able to share Maestro Hanson’s exciting programming and we’re sorry for the impact on our orchestra members,” Operations Director Meagan Iverson said in the release. “But at this point, the reality is that large summer gatherings may not be allowed or advised under COVID-19 restrictions. The safety of patrons and performers must remain a top priority. We are shifting focus and looking toward the creative ideas emerging from all of us in these changing times."
The 43rd season is not a complete loss. The Young Artists Scholarship program continues, with 24 young applicants preparing for their auditions and interviews at the end of May, and the festival's major fundraising event, Festival Faire, which had been slated for July 26, will be "rescheduled and reimagined," the release said. The Fireside Series of concerts, which includes the Christmas Concert, are still planned as scheduled as of now.
“Rest assured that Sunriver Music Festival continues its commitment to nurturing the next generation of artistic talent and to presenting world-class musical experiences in Central Oregon,” the release quoted Phillip Ruder, president of the festival board of trustees.
