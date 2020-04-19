2020: Class of COVID-19

A student’s senior year of high school is typically seen as a pivotal part of adolescence. There’s a long list of milestones, especially in the year’s final months. Slow dancing with your date at the senior prom. Hitting a walk-off homerun in your final high school baseball or softball game. Tossing your cap in the air at a graduation ceremony.
But the class of 2020 won’t have those experiences.
There will be no prom, unless it’s virtual. The only sports contests are in backyards or on Xbox. And no one will be playing “Pomp and Circumstance” — at least, not in June and not in the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, where many Central Oregon graduation ceremonies are held.
Across the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic has shuttered schools and forced students to learn at home. It’s left seniors throughout Central Oregon grappling with the abrupt, unprecedented end to their high school experience.
Like many educators, Madras High School principal Brian Crook and his staff felt bad for the class of 2020. But Crook guaranteed his community would find a way to honor the seniors.
“We will find a way to celebrate our seniors,” he said. “They’ve worked so dang hard for so long to get to this point.”
To better understand the pandemic’s impact on the class of 2020, The Bulletin spoke with seniors from 12 Central Oregon high schools: big and small, rural and urban, public and private. Although they all will have a quarantined coda to their high school years, each is impacted by the school closure in different ways.
Bend High School
Harrison FeistHarrison Feist, an 18-year-old senior at Bend High School, plans to attend college but hasn’t decided on where — University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Portland State University and Montana State University have all accepted his applications.
Feist has been able to fend off cabin fever by working at the Albertsons grocery store in southeast Bend, primarily as a bagger. But he only works there because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of the Mexican restaurant Parilla, where he had been a dishwasher.
Feist doesn’t mind working at Albertsons, but he misses his friends at Parilla, he said.
“I’m just back where I started,” Feist said. “I do hope that I’m able to work back at Parilla again.”
As a whole, Feist said the school closure hasn’t been ideal, but he’s kept a go-with-the-flow attitude towards online learning and the cancellation of Bend High School’s graduation ceremony.
“It’s a little bit of a bummer, but not the end of the world,” Feist said. “Everyone will have some smaller celebration, and we’ll adapt a little bit.”
Central Christian School
Erin WynneIt’s the social distancing that has been the most challenging part of the past month for Erin Wynne, an 18-year-old senior at Central Christian School. She misses the close-knit community that she has been surrounded by at the private K-12 Christian school in Redmond, which its website says has a 10:1 student to teacher ratio. Now, like all students in Oregon, Wynne has to finish off the the school year by meeting with classmates and teachers over video chats, rather than in person.
“Through my school, I had the opportunity to grow really close with my teachers,” said Wynne. “So going from seeing them every day and being able to talk about life, to only seeing their faces online and not having as much ability to talk to them about other things is sad since I won’t see them next year.”
Wynne is inspired by the efforts by those in the medical field during the pandemic. It reinforced her decision to study nursing, and if all goes according to plan, that will be George Fox University in Newberg.
“I think seeing everything happening with everything in the health care field has made me more interested in the field,” Wynne said. “Which is good.”
Crook County High School
Caleb ArnoldIn the span of two days in the middle of March, Caleb Arnold, a 17-year-old senior at Crook County High School, experienced first-hand the impact of COVID-19. And how quickly the pandemic shut things down.
One day, he was playing in the first round of the Class 5A state basketball tournament at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. The next day, he played in a game without fans, in what would prove to be the final day of high school athletics in Oregon.
Like the rest of the 2020 senior class, Arnold will not get to walk across the stage at graduation.
“It’s really disappointing to work hard in all your years in high school and not be able to get the satisfaction of getting your diploma on stage at graduation in front of all your friends and family,” Arnold said. “A lot of memories aren’t going to happen because there is no school.”
Arnold is keeping busy with distance learning and plans to attend college next fall — even if the classes need to be taken online. He’s shooting hoops at his house and having movie nights with his family.
“It’s been nice to be spending time with my family,” Arnold said. “I’m spending a lot more time with them than I normally would.”
Culver High School
Justyce LoredoAfter graduation, Justyce Loredo , a 17-year-old senior at Culver High School, hopes to get a job in construction.
Loredo has stayed busy during the school closure by doing landscaping work for his neighbors in a COVID-19-friendly way: he wears a mask, and his clients leave the cash outside instead of handing it to him.
Still, Loredo said he’s been bored with quarantining. As a multi-sport athlete — he was the quarterback for the Culver Bulldogs in the fall and planned to play centerfield for their baseball team this spring — not getting to play sports with his friends is a drag, he said.
“It’s been really tiring to be inside,” he said.
Eventually, Loredo wants to become an electrician. But he’s nervous that if COVID-19 social distancing measures stay in place, that goal could take a while, he said.
“As of now, electrician meetings and interviews are postponed because of coronavirus,” he said. “I’m a little worried it will take longer for me to become an electrician.”
Although he believes not having a prom or graduation ceremony is a bit upsetting, Loredo said the COVID-19 shutdown will ultimately only impact a fraction of his life.
“I don’t find it super sad, because I have the rest of my life,” he said. “Graduation is a very small part of that.”
La Pine High School
Adam PlantAdam Plant was expecting to go out with a bang in his senior year at La Pine High School. The 18-year-old and his baseball teammates were going for their third Class 3A state championship in as many years.
“School got canceled. Then baseball got canceled and that is when it really became real that my senior year was gone right before my eyes,” said Plant.
“I didn’t think it would go as far to cancel school and baseball for the rest of the year. I thought it would thin out and go away. My hopes were still up and I was looking forward to when we finally got to play baseball again.”
Plant’s post-high school plans are to earn a bachelor’s degree and pursue a job in law enforcement. Yet, the MVP from last spring’s state championship game is hoping that was not his final game on the diamond.
“I’m still trying to play baseball somewhere,” Plant said, hoping to get a chance at a junior college. “But with all this happening, I don’t get my last chance to show something.”
Madras High School
Kelsey OliveraKelsey Olivera, an 18-year-old senior at Madras High School, plans to attend the University of Portland in the fall to study biology, with an eventual goal to become a physician’s assistant.
But she’s nervous that COVID-19 could disrupt the start of college, just like it has disrupted the end of high school.
“I’ve been really excited to get the freshman college experience, meeting my roommate and going to sporting events,” she said. “I don’t think it would be nearly as exciting to have your first day on Zoom.”
Olivera was also disappointed in the abrupt ending of both her tennis career with the White Buffaloes, as well as her stint as vice president of Madras High School’s associated student body.
“It sometimes feels like all the hard work has been wasted,” she said.
Olivera has found a positive note in all this uncertainty. Her five older siblings — some in college, some in adult careers — have come home to Madras for a quarantine family reunion of sorts, she said.
“It’s been really fun,” Olivera said. “I really enjoy that part of this whole situation.”
Mountain View High School
Jasmine MartinHer play on the volleyball court earned her an athletic scholarship to play for Washington State University next fall. Her jumping prowess helped her capture four state track and field titles in three seasons in the long, high and triple jumps.
But Jasmine Martin, an 18-year-old senior at Mountain View High School, is also one of the top students in her class.
One goal will go unfilled with the cancellation of school and spring sports. Martin won’t have a chance to surpass her mother’s best high school high jump, a 5-foot-9½-inch leap.“I was doing power training with all the football dudes at school. I was really trying to get stronger for the season,” Martin said. “I feel like I would have had a better chance than any other years.”
Of course, that is only a small piece of what Martin and the 2020 senior class is missing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have gotten every part of the school year taken away except for the school work,” she said. “We won’t have a prom or a graduation, or any of the fun stuff. Every senior has to deal with it, too. It’s really sad that it had to happen at this time of the year.”
Redmond High School
Jinya GlennCeremony or not, Jinya Glenn, an 18-year-old senior at Redmond High School, has plans. On June 29, after earning her diploma, she’ll ship out to Parris Island, South Carolina for U.S. Marines basic training.
Although she’s excited to push herself in boot camp, Glenn said she’s disappointed that she likely won’t get to see her friends in-person before leaving for 13 weeks of training. And if Redmond High School has a postponed graduation ceremony later in the summer, she’ll miss that, too.
“Once you leave, you leave. It’s not like I can come back and say hi to everybody,” Glenn said. “This took away a chance to say goodbye, and I really wanted that.”
But missing friends and school hasn’t been at the forefront of Glenn’s mind for much of the quarantine. Ten days after classes were suspended on March 23, her beloved dog, Gypsy, died at the age of 6 due to a tumor.
Since then, Glenn has tried to distract herself with art, online school work and binging episodes of “The Simpsons” — but she still misses her mutt.
“It still really sucks,” she said. “I just try to find things that take my mind off of it ... but what can you do?”
Ridgeview High School
Allicitie FrostOne of the reasons Ridgeview High School was once again in the hunt for a Class 5A state softball championship was because of who it had returning to the pitcher’s circle — 17-year old senior Allicitie Frost, the reining 5A Pitcher of the Year.
The coronavirus outbreak put an end to the Ravens’ repeat bid.
“I was really hoping that this season as a team, we would have fun, work hard and win another state championship,” said Frost, who struck out 15 Dallas High School batters in the Ravens’ state championship game last spring.
It was evident to the team’s only senior that the team had the right mental approach to make a championship repeat a possibility.
“It was sad that everything that we have worked for, going back to winter workouts, just came to an end. It was just a bummer,” Frost said.
Many saw their athletic careers come to a premature end this spring, but Frost has more games in front of her. She is still working to keep her arm in shape for when she heads to college to start training with the Portland State softball team in the fall.
“I’m pretty upset that I can’t finish my career with one of the best teams that I have been on,” she said. “But I know that I can still play and workout and be prepared for fall ball at Portland State.”
Sisters High School
Maddison AndersonMaddison Anderson, an 18-year-old senior at Sisters High School, plans to attend Brigham Young University in Utah this fall to study nursing.
Seeing the necessity of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic has solidified Anderson’s interest in becoming a nurse, she said.
“Potentially, in the future, I could be one of those workers helping people in this community or other communities, in a time of need when they don’t have anyone else to turn to,” Anderson said. “(That’s) an amazing opportunity that I feel grateful to be a part of.”
As one of Sisters High School’s valedictorians for the class of 2020, Anderson was disappointed that she and her fellow high-achievers won’t get that moment of recognition during a graduation ceremony. Also, having March 13 be the last day to see teachers and classmates, rather than at a graduation celebration, is a letdown, she said. Everyone thought classes would resume in April.
“We weren’t expecting it to be our last day, it was pretty much normal,” Anderson said. “It wasn’t a happy experience like graduation … it was like, oh, that was it.”
Events have been canceled at Sisters High School, including the Mr. SHS male pageant said Anderson, who is the student government vice president. Proceeds from Mr. SHS would have benefitted Family Access Network, a non-profit group that helps low-income families and students.
“We put hundreds of hours into planning and preparing for this event,” she said. “Now, we can’t put it on, and we can’t raise that money for people in the community who need it.”
Summit High School
Phia SmithPhia Smith, a 17-year-old senior at Summit High School, plans to attend Endicott College in Massachusetts in the fall to study elementary education.
Smith isn’t too upset about missing her graduation ceremony or prom. What she’ll miss is the sense of a neat conclusion, as well as more intimate, personal graduation celebrations, she said.
“The 10 seconds at the fairgrounds, your runway moment, that’s not really what I’m sad about,” Smith said of graduation. “It’s more the moment when you’re sitting on your back porch with your friends and family.”
During the quarantine, Smith — a self-described “workaholic” — has kept busy partly by running The Pinnacle, Summit High School’s student newspaper, as its editor-in-chief. She’s also discovered a passion for sewing and baking, she said.
Smith said she sympathizes with her fellow seniors’ melancholy as quintessential events like the senior prom are canceled. But she hopes they realize that this disruption will help keep vulnerable people safe.
“If we follow the health officials’ (advice) ... we will live through this and we will see each other again,” Smith said. “What matters now are not the moments, but the greater good and protecting our community.”
Trinity Lutheran School
Matthew EidlerThe basketball coaches at Concordia University in Mequon, Wisconsin will likely forgive if one of their incoming recruit’s jump shot is just a little off.
After leading the Saints to back-to-back state tournament appearances, earning all-state first-team honors his final two years, Trinity Lutheran School senior Matthew Eidler is shooting hoops on an uneven surface, unable to get into a gym due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I have a hoop but it’s on a hill,” said the 18-year-old Eidler. “So I’m just doing a lot of ball handling stuff and working out to stay in shape.”
A member of the 2,000 career points club, Eidler’s day at home revolves around school, working his landscaping job and getting basketball drills in to help keep a positive outlook on the current situation.
“Everything happens for a reason, and I feel that there can be a lot of positives that can come out of this,” Eidler said. “I feel we got to make the most out of anything.”
One example of a positive to this high school senior?
“The way we treat people,” Eidler said. “We have been quarantined for a long time. I just feel like people are going to be relatively nicer to one another after this pandemic.”
