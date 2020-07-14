Deschutes County recorded its first death Tuesday that health officials have attributed to COVID-19, the county said.
"Deschutes County is saddened to report the first death of a county resident due to COVID-19," the county said in a press release Tuesday afternoon. "A 63-year-old man died earlier today at St. Charles Health System. He had underlying medical conditions and was admitted to the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms yesterday. His case was identified through local contact tracing."
This story will be updated.
