The Oregon Health Authority on Sunday reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive coronavirus cases — the largest daily tally since the emergence of the pandemic in the state.
The next highest daily count was April 4, when the public health officials reported 100 new cases.
The 146 cases comes after 97 were reported on Friday and 93 on Saturday.
"The high number is tied to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases," the state said in an emailed release. "Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number."
On Sunday, the state Health Authority also disclosed an outbreak of 65 cases at Pacific Seafood in Newport.
"The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure," the state said. "OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees."
A dozen new cases in Hood River are being tied to seasonal agricultural businesses, the state said.
"Although the number is high today, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States," the state said.
The agency on Sunday reported one new death: a 71-year-old Malheur County man who tested positive June 1. The state typically reports whether the person had an underlying condition, but that information was not included in the report.
The latest reported death brings the toll in Oregon to 164.
According to the state, the new cases were reported in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Hood River (12), Lincoln (61), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (5), Wasco (2), Washington (8) and Yamhill (4).
The total number of Oregon cases now stands at 4,808.
So far, 143,118 people have been tested for the illness since the state confirmed its first case Feb. 28.
