We’re all grieving losses of some sort: postponed weddings, canceled graduations, lost jobs, non-refunded trips, rampant sickness and sky-rocketing unemployment.
In the midst of our grief, finding simple and tangible ways to care for bodies and minds might be more important than ever, starting with the largest organ in the body -- our skin. Since salons and beauty bars are closed, there are plenty of at-home skincare solutions that can engage the whole family.
According to Jaydee Cohen, licensed aesthetician, and owner of It’s All About You, the key to any successful skincare regime starts with a few key steps -- cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize, and of course, sealing it all in with a gentle, non-comedogenic (anti-acne) sunscreen. Most of these products can be found in local grocery and drug stores.
The key to finding effective products lies in diagnosing your skin concerns and consulting the ingredients list. Cohen recommends looking for products that feature hyaluronic acid in their ingredients list. As a moisture binder, hyaluronic acid binds locks in moisture into the skin keeping it refreshed and healthy.
“When it comes to skincare, I tell my clients, gentle is key. Don’t do anything too harsh or extreme, and when you’re introducing a new product into your routine be sure to start slow, using it only every three days or so,” Cohen said.
When asked about products to avoid, Cohen mentioned one in particular, “avoid the Apricot scrub, and leave spa treatments such as microneedling, chemical peels, or microdermabrasion to the professionals.”
“The key is gentle,” she claims. “We are stressed to the max right now, parents are working from home and teaching their kids, stress takes a lot from your skin.”
Owner of Love Your Skin, and a licensed aesthetician, Traci Olson agreed. “What you put on your skin goes to your whole system, so it’s important to stay informed about what is actually in the products you’re using,” Olson said.
Olson takes an organic approach to her work, using only naturally derived ingredients on and during these times of economical hardship, she’s been working on giving her clients skincare solutions that are cost-effective.
“If you’re looking for a cheap acne spot-treatment, mix some baking soda with a bit of tea tree oil or lavender and leave it on overnight, it works the same as any over-the-counter acne treatment,” Olson said.
Olson also recommends applying commonplace grocery store items such as grapeseed oil or jojoba oil to the skin once or twice a week for an added vibrance to the skin.
While their business has come to a halt, both Olson and Cohen have been using their time to reconnect with themselves and their customers. Cohen, who after 15 years can’t remember the last time she pampered herself, has turned to giving herself facials and giving her body some much needed attention.
Olson on the other hand, has started drawing herself routine baths with clarifying and detoxing bath salts and essential oils.
It’s time to care, to deeply care, for ourselves the way we care for our backyards, our gardens, our homes. It was Audre Lorde, who, in 1988 wrote, “Caring for myself is not an act of self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare.”
So slap a face mask on (maybe two) and kindle your fires for the troublesome times to come folks.
We got this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.