Paul Rhoads

Paul Rhoads talks to reporters shortly after being introduced as the University of Arizona football's new defensive coordinator, Tucson, Ariz., December 20, 2019.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
How about that for an early holiday present? The Arizona Wildcats made a splash Friday afternoon by announcing former UCLA defensive back coach Paul Rhoads as the team's new defensive coordinator and head coach Kevin Sumlin broke down UA's 2020 recruiting class.

Oh, and head coach Sean Miller previewed the upcoming basketball game against St. John's along with guard Jemarl Baker Jr. 

It was a busy one all around for Arizona so here's the top quotes from throughout the day.

New DC gets a warm introduction from Sumlin

Rhoads outlines coaching goals 

How Rhoads landed at Arizona

Regen Terry the next Jordan Morgan?

Adding depth to the lines a focus for Sumlin

Lessons learned from Gonzaga

Arizona "highly motivated" to play St. John's

Miller expects high tempo from St. John's

Arizona not lacking in energy heading into holiday season

Die Hard a Christmas movie? Not according to Baker

