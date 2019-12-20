How about that for an early holiday present? The Arizona Wildcats made a splash Friday afternoon by announcing former UCLA defensive back coach Paul Rhoads as the team's new defensive coordinator and head coach Kevin Sumlin broke down UA's 2020 recruiting class.
Oh, and head coach Sean Miller previewed the upcoming basketball game against St. John's along with guard Jemarl Baker Jr.
It was a busy one all around for Arizona so here's the top quotes from throughout the day.
New DC gets a warm introduction from Sumlin
Kevin Sumlin introduces Paul Rhoads as Arizona’s defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/KkjpS79Pca— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Rhoads outlines coaching goals
Paul Rhoads’ top priorities on coaching the defense:1. Tackling2. Player safety 3. Playing a style of defense Arizona fans will be proud of pic.twitter.com/k4DgxikOKO— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
How Rhoads landed at Arizona
Paul Rhoads on how he became the UA defensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/t6ztf6YjRD— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Regen Terry the next Jordan Morgan?
Kevin Sumlin on signing Florence DE Regen Terry (@RT_0052) despite a late push from USC: “He’s this year’s Jordan Morgan.” pic.twitter.com/fV5DySicvv— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 20, 2019
Adding depth to the lines a focus for Sumlin
Kevin Sumlin says the main focus for Arizona is adding depth on the offensive and defensive line. pic.twitter.com/4lcHDrknbZ— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Lessons learned from Gonzaga
Jemarl Baker on what Arizona learned from the loss to Gonzaga: pic.twitter.com/FPn9ktGfr4— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Arizona "highly motivated" to play St. John's
Sean Miller on Arizona facing St. John’s to end the nonconference schedule: “We’re highly motivated and our team is ready.” pic.twitter.com/R8VY7H3Hta— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Miller expects high tempo from St. John's
📝 Sean Miller’s scouting report on @StJohnsBBall: pic.twitter.com/avANey9pdj— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Arizona not lacking in energy heading into holiday season
Sean Miller on Arizona staying locked in before the holiday break: pic.twitter.com/R0QqxsW5vC— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019
Die Hard a Christmas movie? Not according to Baker
Jemarl Baker says Die Hard is NOT a Christmas movie smh... 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/dA5GOVc17t— Alec White (@AlecWhite_UA) December 20, 2019
