How about that for an early holiday present? The Arizona Wildcats made a splash Friday afternoon by announcing former UCLA defensive back coach Paul Rhoads as the team's new defensive coordinator and head coach Kevin Sumlin broke down UA's 2020 recruiting class.

Oh, and head coach Sean Miller previewed the upcoming basketball game against St. John's along with guard Jemarl Baker Jr.

It was a busy one all around for Arizona so here's the top quotes from throughout the day.

New DC gets a warm introduction from Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin introduces Paul Rhoads as Arizona’s defensive coordinator pic.twitter.com/KkjpS79Pca — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Rhoads outlines coaching goals

Paul Rhoads’ top priorities on coaching the defense:1. Tackling2. Player safety 3. Playing a style of defense Arizona fans will be proud of pic.twitter.com/k4DgxikOKO — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

How Rhoads landed at Arizona

Paul Rhoads on how he became the UA defensive coordinator: pic.twitter.com/t6ztf6YjRD — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Regen Terry the next Jordan Morgan?

Kevin Sumlin on signing Florence DE Regen Terry (@RT_0052) despite a late push from USC: “He’s this year’s Jordan Morgan.” pic.twitter.com/fV5DySicvv — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) December 20, 2019

Adding depth to the lines a focus for Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin says the main focus for Arizona is adding depth on the offensive and defensive line. pic.twitter.com/4lcHDrknbZ — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Lessons learned from Gonzaga

Jemarl Baker on what Arizona learned from the loss to Gonzaga: pic.twitter.com/FPn9ktGfr4 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Arizona "highly motivated" to play St. John's

Sean Miller on Arizona facing St. John’s to end the nonconference schedule: “We’re highly motivated and our team is ready.” pic.twitter.com/R8VY7H3Hta — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Miller expects high tempo from St. John's

Arizona not lacking in energy heading into holiday season

Sean Miller on Arizona staying locked in before the holiday break: pic.twitter.com/R0QqxsW5vC — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) December 20, 2019

Die Hard a Christmas movie? Not according to Baker