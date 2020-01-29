BRUSSELS — The European Union grudgingly let go of the United Kingdom with a final vote Wednesday at the EU’s parliament that ended the Brexit divorce battle and set the scene for tough trade negotiations in the year ahead.
In an emotion-charged session in Brussels, lawmakers from all 28 EU countries expressed their love and sadness, while some, notably from Britain’s Brexit Party, their joy.
“We will always love you and we will never be far,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Britain will leave the EU on Friday after 47 years of membership. It is the first country to leave .
BEIJING — World health officials expressed “great concern” Wednesday that the new coronavirus is starting to spread between people outside of China.
The number of infections grew dramatically, infecting more people in China than were sickened there during the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.
Early Thursday, the number of cases jumped to 7,711, surpassing the 5,327 people diagnosed with SARS. The death toll stood at 170.
— Bulletin wire reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.