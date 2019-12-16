Anna Karina, 79: A French New Wave actress who became an icon of the cinema in the 1960s, was the muse of Jean-Luc Godard and famous for films including the 1961 “Une Femme Est Une Femme’’ (A Woman is a Woman), in which she played a femme fatale. Died Saturday in Paris from cancer.

Richard Hatcher, 86: A former mayor of Gary, Indiana, who became one of the first black mayors of a big U.S. city when he was elected in 1967. Died Friday night at a Chicago hospital.