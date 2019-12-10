George J. Laurer, 94: An electrical engineer with IBM whose invention of the Universal Product Code at IBM transformed retail and other industries around the world. Died Thursday in Wendell, North Carolina, a suburb of Raleigh.

Yuri Luzhkov, 83: A former mayor of Moscow and one of the founders of Russia’s ruling United Russia party. Died in Munich, Germany, where he was undergoing heart surgery.

Marie Fredriksson, 61: A singer and the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, which she formed in 1986 with Per Gessle. Died Monday after a long illness.

Barrie Keeffe, 74: A screenwriter known for the classic British gangster movie “The Long Good Friday.” Died Tuesday in London after a short illness.