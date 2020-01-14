Harold Burson, 98: A public relations giant who co-founded Burson-Marsteller and built it into one of the world’s largest PR firms, developing a reputation for deft crisis management, and advised Johnson & Johnson in the aftermath of the cyanide-laced-Tylenol murders in 1982, and two years later, he represented Union Carbide after a gas leak killed at least 2,000 people near its pesticide plant in Bhopal, India. Died Jan. 10 in Memphis from complications from a fall.

Ivan Passer, 86: A leading filmmaker of the Czech New Wave who with Milos Forman fled Soviet-controlled Prague and forged a celebrated career in Hollywood. Died Thursday in Reno, Nevada, from pulmonary issues.

