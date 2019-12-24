Johanna Lindsey, 67: A romance novelist whose best-selling paperbacks ranged through the centuries, chronicling passionate and independent women in pirate ships, Viking forts, medieval castles, the American West and on a distant planet called Kystran. Died Oct. 27 at a hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire, from stage 4 lung cancer.
