Congress has put some privacy bills on the table at last - or rather, one bill and a discussion draft. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., introducedlegislation before the Thanksgiving break that Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., soon answered with an informal sister proposal. Representatives in the House reportedly plans to release a draft of their own. The road ahead finally points to reform. The risk is that lawmakers will get in their own way.

It has taken Congress a year to get to where observers expected them to land early on. There is general agreement across the aisle in the Senate on a set of consumer rights including access, correction, deletion and data portability; a little less harmony on the obligations companies should shoulder; and a stark divergence on two matters that always threatened deadlock: whether federal law should preempt state statutes and whether individuals should be afforded the right to sue companies.

Ideally these sticking points won't actually stick, not least because there are good and easily imaginable compromises. Uniformity across the country would be easier for smaller businesses in particular than grappling with conflicting state rules - but local legislators may be more nimbler in innovating to keep up with new technologies. Overriding existing rules with something less robust also snatches safeguards away from citizens, which explains Cantwell's proposal to treat federal law as a floor that states can build on with more stringent protections.

The right answer may be somewhere in between the two proposals: set federal standards for some areas of regulation and let states experiment in others, or craft a sunset provision that forces Congress to reassess any superseding rules down the line.

The private right of action presents a similar problem and a similar opportunity. Republican opponents believe the provision is more likely to enrich litigious trial lawyers than their clients, whereas Democratic supporters think enforcement by a Federal Trade Commission that has imposed only anemic penalties on technology companies so far isn't enough to keep those firms in check - even if state attorneys general also have authority to bring suit.

Again, there are ways to compromise: keep intact the rights of action that already exist in states' unfair and deceptive practice laws, for example, or empower designated advocacy organizations to file civil suits on behalf of consumers, as Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has suggested.

The language congressional leaders have finally presented to the public has plenty to like in it, along with room for improvement - especially when it comes to prohibiting harmful and unexpected practices outright, rather than permitting them as long as they are included in privacy policies. Legislators have comes this close; they should get the job done.

