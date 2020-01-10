Ben Bernanke, former chair of the Federal Reserve and one of our most knowledgeable scholars of monetary policy, recently shared an important and even somewhat comforting new finding from his research: The Fed has more firepower to fight weak economies than you thought.

Since most normal people don’t think much at all about the Fed’s firepower, let me unpack Bernanke’s finding, explain what’s comforting about it and tell you why, even though I find this research convincing, we still suffer a firepower deficit.

When contemporary, advanced economies are weak, there are two broad tools to strengthen them: monetary and fiscal policy. The former controls the cost of borrowing, and the latter refers to government spending.

The Fed appears to have limited monetary space to offset the next bout of economic weakness through lowering short-term interest rates, because rates are already quite low by historical standards. But Bernanke argues that appearances can be deceiving. The funds rate might be the main tool, but it’s not the only tool. In fact, his new paper is titled “The new tools of monetary policy.” The new tools to which he’s referring are mainly “quantitative easing” (QE) and “forward guidance.”

QE calls for the Fed to buy and hold securities with longer maturities than the short-term debt the Fed usually buys, thus reducing longer-term interest rates. Forward guidance is managing expectations about the Fed’s plans by repeatedly telegraphing those plans to market participants. As Bernanke tells it, “by convincing market participants that policymakers will delay rate increases even as the economy strengthens, [forward guidance] can help to ease financial conditions and provide economic stimulus today.”

He estimates that the new policy tools “can provide the equivalent of about 3 additional percentage points of short-term rate cuts.” That “3” is an interesting number. On average, the Fed has offset recessions by cutting its funds rate by 5 or 6 percentage points. When the next downturn hits, they might well have only around 2 points to cut. But if Bernanke is right, the extra 3 points from the new tools gets them back in the game, with around 5 points of firepower .

All good; we can rest easy, right?

Not quite. First, under Bernanke’s leadership, the Fed used both tools during the Great Recession. There’s no question in my mind that they helped the way he said they would, an outcome that’s pretty rare in economic policy. We must take that 3 extra points of Fed firepower with a grain of salt. The new tools could yield less than 3 points, and depending on conditions at the time, we might need more than 3 points.

But that’s not the main problem. The real constraint is that monetary policy, even when it’s tricked out with shiny, new tools, may not get the job done by itself. Given what’s holding back economies these days, even in good times, it takes the one-two punch of monetary and fiscal stimulus to achieve full employment.

Remember, whether we’re talking new tools or old, Fed policy targets the price of credit. It lowers the interest rate, hoping to incentivize people to make investments they wouldn’t consider at higher rates. But sometimes, people and firms are just too unresponsive to low rates. Even at rock-bottom rates of interest, they’re hesitant to invest.

At the individual level, it might be that they’re worried about job security; perhaps their wages have stagnated for so long, they’re too spooked to borrow and buy a new car or house. At the corporate level, even with Trump’s tax cuts lowering the already low cost of capital, business investment has been sluggish.

British economist John Maynard Keynes argued that there will be times when it will take significant public investment to get to and stay at full employment. I’d argue this is one of those times, and I’m talking about investments in human capital, strengthening the safety net, and robust investments in climate-mitigation projects like those in the Green New Deal.

That’s why I’m less comforted by Bernanke’s new findings than I’d like to be. If the economy was a restaurant, lower rates would set the table. But to get customers in the door and chowing down, you need a functional federal government ready to swoop in and complement the Fed’s rate cuts with smart, productive fiscal policy.

And that is something we conspicuously lack.