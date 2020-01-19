But then there are the “other” gifts. The bizarrely age-inappropriate, heinously ugly, massively destructive or downright dangerous items that your child is immediately enraptured by, while you are filled with a toxic cocktail of rage and horror. In case you’re unfamiliar with this scenario, here are some of the most common gifts kids will instantly adore, and their parents will loathe.
Noisemakers
There’s nothing quite like that sinking feeling you get when your child is the lucky recipient of a drum kit from that cool uncle. Or a second-hand recorder or harmonica from grandma. Or some electronic gadget that repetitively plays the same musical ditty over, and over, and over.
This is the stuff children’s dreams and parental nightmares (and migraines) are made of. How about a 14-inch-tall, multicolored robotic parrot that flaps its wings and repeats your words in a weirdly digitized song format? And just imagine how much creepier and more obnoxious it will become as the batteries start to run down and the songs become gradually more distorted and garbled.
Home wreckers
You’ve worked hard to make your home look chic and stylish. There are just a few final touches needed to make it complete. Some doodles on the walls in permanent marker. Lovely handprint artwork on the sofa in nonwashable paint. Perhaps some slime or kinetic sand permanently embedded in your new cream carpet. Oh, and how about glitter worked into nooks, crannies and fabrics all over your house where you will continue to find it a decade after your kids have graduated from college? If the giver of such dastardly arts and crafts gifts is not yet a parent, they can plausibly deny knowledge of the items’ destructive capabilities when wielded by a child with questionable hand-eye coordination and limited impulse control. But for another parent to give such a gift is tantamount to a declaration of war.
Live animals
Just don’t. Don’t do it. Do not give any live creature to a child as a gift without getting prior parental approval. Because while that puppy/bunny/kitty/goldfish/hermit crab/tarantula equals pure joy for the child who receives it, their parent sees the time, money and eventual trauma that will inevitably ensue.
Anything with a multitude of tiny pieces
As much as the little ones love Lego sets and go crazy for bead -making kits, pegboard-style toys and ball pits complete with hundreds of colored plastic balls, many parents hate them with a passion. They are impossible to keep contained, much less organized. It’s almost guaranteed that one (or more) critical pieces will go missing, triggering a mega-meltdown. They are often a choking hazard for younger children, and most of them also hurt like heck if you walk on a stray piece barefoot.
When your child is the recipient of one of these unwelcome presents, you can’t help but wonder about the giver’s motivation. Are they completely clueless? Do they secretly hate you? Are they harboring a grudge for some inadvertent insult or wrong you dealt them? Or are they just pure evil? Because really, why else would they come at you in this passive-aggressive way? It’s a parenting conundrum.
We try to teach our kids to always be gracious when they receive a gift, regardless of what the present actually is. After all, “It’s the thought that counts,” as the old saying goes. But when your 4-year-old opens a box to reveal a real bow and arrow set, you can’t help but face -palm and wonder what on Earth the giver was thinking or if they were thinking at all when they picked it out. And your next question may well be, “Who do I dislike enough to regift this to?”
