With Gov. Kate Brown’s announcement that many businesses could reopen, Bendites will be able to emerge from their homes to move about, shop at our favorite local retailers and share a meal at a restaurant. Although it’s exciting, things won’t be the same. Not for a long time.
People stayed home and safe, and they’ve earned a chance to experience community life again. And customers and the public share responsibility with business owners in keeping our hard-fought gains coming out of lockdown.
Being back in circulation will look and feel very different as Bendites work together to keep the coronavirus at bay.
For example, here’s what going to a restaurant might look like: You may have to make reservations or wait outside until you’re seated by the masked host positioned behind plexiglass. You’ll be able to sit in your own groups of up to 10 but be distanced by 6 feet from other tables. Your table will emit a pleasant fragrance of disinfectant and will be bare of the accouterments that go with your meal until you are supplied later with wrapped utensils and single packets of salt, pepper and condiments. Meals and last glasses of wine will end at 10 p.m. You may need to take a number to use the restroom if it is occupied rather than wait outside the door. Yes, it will be strange, but you won’t be alone in this experience and you’ll be participating in a communal meal again.
Retail experiences will be focused on keeping you 6 feet apart from other customers by arrows and marks on the floor while wearing your personal mask. You’ll need to squirt sanitizer on your hands before trying on clothes you hope to buy and refrain from trying on anything that comes in contact with your face. Taking your money will be done preferably by card, or in as sanitary a fashion as possible. And when, at long last, you get your hair cut, you and your hairdresser will be practicing good hand hygiene, wearing masks, using fresh linens and sanitizing everything.
Happily, people will be allowed to play in our state parks again, but with limitations of 10 per group, no contact sports and keeping our distance from others.
Soon we’ll learn about the prescriptive sanitization, duration and distancing protocol for your favorite gym, making the treadmills turn with a waft of antiseptic. Sadly, we won’t be able to go to larger concerts, ball games, fairs or conventions until we get a handle on the virus.
If you’re worried about your health or are a member of one of the more vulnerable populations, you are still advised to use extra precautions and stay home. Most of us will venture forth, with caution, joy, anxiety and a myriad of other emotions.
Others will have to return to the workplace out of necessity but may be susceptible or worried about contracting the virus and relying on you, the customer, to help keep them safe.
The human suffering, be it from the coronavirus, or economically, has been heart-wrenching. Even with gradual reopening, many businesses and employees will be in a world of hurt for a long time. Here are two ways you can help if you have the means and interest: Contribute directly to Bend businesses through SOSBend.com. This website connects you directly with businesses to purchase credit or gift certificates to use as they reopen. If you prefer to support businesses through a charity organization, Boost Up Bend is a fund for small businesses that need assistance preparing to reopen. These small grants will be distributed through BendNext, the Chamber’s 501(c)(3) organization and are tax deductible. Contribute or apply at bendchamber.org.
Saving our economy and each other from coronavirus is dependent on each of us. Contact and air is how this virus gets around. While we will enjoy reentering society, keep vigilant in embracing the new guidelines designed to keep us safe. Bedazzle that mask and wear it with pride! Don’t be offended if someone reminds you that we need to say 6 feet apart — thank them. Speak up if you see a situation that looks unsafe. But do it with compassion and a common goal of winning the battle against this virus as we rejoice in the chance to be together (kind of) again.
